(KMAland) -- The WIC and POI semifinals are set, Fremont-Mills won twice and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Fremont-Mills 25-25 East Atchison 23-21
NC: Fremont-Mills 25-25 Mid-Buchanan 6-4
Fremont-Mills: Lydia Alley had seven kills in the win over East Atchison.
East Atchison: Jaycee Graves had seven kills and three blocks, Sophia Martin added eight digs and Brynnan Poppa passed out 17 assists against Fremont-Mills. Olivia Morris pitched in four aces.
WICT: Underwood 25-25-25 Riverside 16-22-21
Riverside: Izzy Bluml had 14 kills and Jadyn Achenbach finished with seven kills. Kenna Ford added a 26-assist, 10-dig double-double, and Gracie Bluml recorded 17 digs.
WICT: Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-12-17
Treynor: Kailey Rochholz led the attack with 12 kills while Emma Flathers had 25 assists. Stella Umphreys (16 digs) and Maddie Lewis (13 digs) both had double-digit digs, and Natalie Simpson finished with three blocks.
WICT: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 15-10-18
Tri-Center: Tatum Carlson had 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces, Miranda Ring passed out 22 assists and Marissa Ring added three aces. Emile Sorenson pitched in eight kills and two blocks.
WICT: Logan-Magnolia 22-25-21-25-15 AHSTW 25-21-25-21-12
Logan-Magnolia: Kylie Morrison and Olivia Diggins had nine kills each, and Jaice Johnsen finished with eight winners on the night. Emme Lake had 19 assists, and Johnsen pitched in 10 digs.
AHSTW: Paige Osweiler broke the school record for digs in a season and digs in a match (35).
POIT: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 19-15-17
SWV: Jentry Schafer had 14 kills and four blocks, Isabelle Inman passed out 25 assists.
POIT: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 19-11-11
Nodaway Valley: Lexi Shike had 28 assists while Corinne Bond had 12 kills and Maddax DeVault added 10 in the win.
POIT: East Union 25-18-25-25 Central Decatur 10-25-23-7
East Union: Alissa Weinkoetz had 26 kills and five blocks, and Jayden Welcher added 28 digs. Quinn Eslinger passed out 20 assists while Elizabeth Hardy had 18.
NC: East Atchison 20-25-25 Mid-Buchanan 25-22-15
East Atchison: Brynnan Poppa had 24 assists, Ella Rolf slammed in eight kills and had 16 digs and Jaycee Graves served three aces.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
IKM-Manning 25-15-25-25 Audubon 20-25-17-15
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 15-10-18
Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament
Mount Ayr 3 Wayne 0
Central Decatur 3 Bedford 2
Lenox 25-23-25-25 Southeast Warren 18-25-21-21
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Boyer Valley at MVAOCOU
Meskwaki Settlement 26-25-25 Twin Cedars 24-22-21
Non-Conference (Missouri)
West Nodaway at St. Joseph Christian
Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmrya 3 Freeman 2
Mead Palmyra
Auburn 3 Johnson County Central 1
Yutan def. Conestoga
Louisville 25-25-25 Yutan 19-18-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-30-25 Weeping Water 17-28-16
Malcolm 25-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 7-6-14
Pioneer Conference
Sterling 25-25-25 Tri County 20-12-22