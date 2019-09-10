(KMAland) -- Megan Witte reached 1,000 kills in another LC win, Sidney and East Mills won in the Corner, Lenox and East Union nabbed POI wins and much more from the night in KMAland volleyball from Tuesday.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 25-16-25-25 Clarinda 15-25-15-20
Allana Arkfeld led Denison-Schleswig with 12 kills and four total blocks, and Kenney Marten passed out 26 assists. Ellie Magnuson led the defense with 14 digs.
Morgan Lihs had 11 kills and Teya Stickler passed out 21 assists for Clarinda in the defeat.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 17-11-16
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 17-19-10
Kara Peter had 29 kills, Anna Niehaus finished with 16 winners and Bethany Schleisman added 15 of her own for Kuemper in the triangular. Mariah Naberhaus had 33 assists, and Ashlyn Badding finished with 32 dimes.
Mallory Badding topped the Kuemper defense with 29 digs while Peter had 16, Naberhaus finished with 14 and Ashlyn Badding had 10.
Morgan Lihs topped Clarinda with 11 kills while Teya Stickler had 13 assists.
For Denison-Schleswig, Hannah Neeman topped the team with five kills. Allana Arkfeld had a team-high five blocks.
H-10: Lewis Central 25-25-25 St. Albert 22-14-12
Megan Witte reached 1,000 career kills, and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central cruised to the win.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 2-13-10
Olivia Larsen had 26 assists, Kelsey Hobbie added 12 winners and Paige Smith chipped in six kills and six aces. Presley Brumbaugh had six aces and six digs of her own.
CORNER: East Mills 25-25-27 Griswold 21-16-25
Alex Knop had 21 kills for East Mills in the victory. Dezirae Drake passed out 41 assists, and Lexi Ungry had a team-high 16 digs. Rachel Drake chipped in 10 kills and three total blocks, and Randi Knop added 10 digs.
NC: Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 21-22-17
Macy Vanfossan (13 kills, 17 digs) and Zoe Rus (11 kills) had big nights for Underwood. Peyton Cook had 31 assists, and Leslie Morales-Foote finished with 12 digs and three aces.
Rachel Wietzki had 11 kills and Kaelynn Driskell passed out 21 assists for Fremont-Mills in the loss.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 River Valley 7-21
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 MVAOCOU 13-20
Kylie Morrison had 17 total kills while Jaice Johnsen added 12 winners and had seven digs in the win over MVAOCOU. Ashlyn Doiel led with 23 assists, and Emme Lake passed out 14.
Macanna Guritz finished with seven aces in their win over MVAOCOU.
POI: Lenox 25-28-25 Bedford 19-26-16
TJ Stoaks had 14 kills and four blocks, and Kayla Yzaguirre led with 28 digs for Lenox in the win.
Brooklyn Rowan had a team-high six kills for Bedford. Jaelin Daly passed out 10 assists and Selena Valenzuela had 10 digs.
POI: East Union 25-27-25 Central Decatur 21-25-18
Alissa Weinkoetz led the way for East Union with 14 kills. Elizabeth Hardy had 27 assists, and Jayden Welcher finished with 17 digs.
NC: Maryville 25-17-25-20-15 Southwest Valley 14-25-13-25-11
Jentry Schafer topped Southwest Vallely with 13 kills. Isabelle Inman had 23 assists and Kayley Myers added a team-high 11 digs.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 18-9-13
Alexa Culberton had 11 kills for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Brynn Bass added eight kills and Alaya Betts had seven winners. Cassidy Baker led with 25 assists, and Cora McAlister had 15 digs.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 CAM, Anita 4-14-11
Gretchen Wallace and Hannah Whitver led Glidden-Ralston with nine kills apiece while Kimberly Daily passed out 20 assists. Wallace also had 11 total blocks and five aces in the win.
275: South Holt 25-25 Nodaway-Holt 23-18
Halle Clement had eight assists for Nodaway-Holt in the loss. Shaina Culp and Khloe Jenkins finished with two kills and three digs each.
Bluegrass: Orient-Macksburg 19-25-21-25-15 Murray 25-20-25-21-7
Orient-Macksburg snapped their 31-match win streak in the win.
Twila Barber had 10 kills, and Rylee Newton finished with 10 assists to lead Murray.
FULL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 17-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-22-15-18
Red Oak 25-25-25 Glenwood 18-17-18
Corner Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-19-19
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 28-25-14-21-15 Paton-Churdan 26-23-25-25-11
Ar-We-Va 25-25-27 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-20-25
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City North 10-10-20
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg 19-25-21-25-15 Murray 25-20-25-21-7
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-21-25 Moravia 20-18-25-11
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 13-9-11
275 Conference
East Atchison 25-25 North Nodaway 11-12
Rock Port 25-25 Mound City 14-9
Union Star/King City 2 West Nodaway 1
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond 25-34 Pembroke Hill 15-32
Excelsior Springs 2 Cameron 0
Chillicothe 25-25 Brookfield 11-19
Mid-Buchanan 2 Lafayette 1
Center at St. Pius X
Eastern Midlands Conference
Norris 25-25-25 Nebraska City 15-5-8
Waverly 25-25-25 Blair 5-9-11
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Douglas County West 25-23-25-25 Raymond Central 15-25-11-22
Wahoo 25-25-25 Platteview 15-14-14
East Central Nebraska Conference
Mead at Conestoga
Mead vs. Palmyra (at Conestoga)
Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 23-19
Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 15-17-10
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-9-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-21-26-25 Humboldt-TRS 20-25-24-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 17-17-17
Tri County 25-25 Lewiston 13-9
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 25-25-25 Omaha Benson 8-5-10
Elkhorn South 25-23-24-25-15 Bellevue West 10-25-26-21-9
Omaha Burke 25-25 Omaha North 20-16
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha South
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Millard South 25-25 Elkhorn 22-12
Westside at Gretna
Arlington at Archbishop Bergan
Fort Calhoun 25-23-25-25 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22-25-23-13
Syracuse 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-19
Syracuse 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 10-12
Johnson County Central 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 21-11
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City
Freeman 25-25-25 Sterling 22-19-22
Cornerstone Christian at Tri County
Cornerstone Christian 25-27 Lewiston 19-25
Millard South 25-25 Omaha Duchesne Academy 19-15
Gross Catholic 25-20-25 Omaha Burke 23-25-16
Gross Catholic 25-25 Omaha North 13-23
Lincoln Pius X 25-25-25 Papillion-LaVista South 11-21-19