High School Wrestling Recap

(KMAland) -- Atlantic-CAM went 5-0 in dual action while Underwood placed third at Creighton Prep with four individual champions to highlight the first Saturday of wrestling in 2020. 

AT WDM VALLEY

Clarinda 39 Belle Plaine 27 

CLAR Winners: Michael Mayer, Mason McClarnon, Kale Downey, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jared McGregor

Lewis Central 51 Clarinda 21

LC Winners: Breckin Johnson, Dillion Woods, Hunter Deyo, Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul, Nick Wolf, Tanner Higgins, Braylon Kammrad

CLAR Winners: Cole Ridnour, Tegan Fichter, Crew Howard, Jake Dale

WDM Valley 66 Clarinda 6

CLAR Winners: Crew Howard

AT PANORAMA

Mount Ayr 39 Ogden 24

MA Winners: Bryce Shaha, Payton Fleharty, Trey Fooken, Trae Ehlen, Keaton White, Talal Rahahleh, Drew Ehlen

Panorama 48 Mount Ayr 33

MA Winners: Drew Ehlen, Jarrett Webb, Bryce Shaha, Payton Fleharty, Trae Ehlen, Donovan Morales

AT EDDYSVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT

Atlantic-CAM 42 Des Moines East 34

ATL Winners: Devin McKay, Cale Roller, Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jarrett Armstrong

Atlantic-CAM 47 EBF 33

ATL Winners: Devin McKay, Cale Roller, Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Jarrett Armstrong, 

Atlantic-CAM 44 Camanche 34

ATL Winners: Cale Roller, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Devin McKay

Atlantic-CAM 54 Mediapolis 24

ATL Winners: Easton O'Brien, Ethan Follman, Zachary Olson, Tanner O'Brien, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey, Cole Park, Cale Roller

Atlantic-CAM 54 Waukee 27

ATL Winners: Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Devin McKay, Cale Roller

COLFAX-MINGO GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist won her bracket at 106 pounds, Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) was second in the same bracket. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) claimed gold at 132,. 

AT CREIGHTON PREP

Underwood took third with 184 points at the 17-team Tom Dineen Invitational. Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120), Nick Hamilton (145) and Chris Gardner (220) took home individual titles for the Eagles. Niles Solazzo was second at 113 pounds.

AT NORTH KANSAS CITY

Riverside scored 280 points and finished third out of 15 teams. The Bulldogs received individual titles from John Schroder (106), Jace Rose (113), and Nolan Moore (138). 

WARREN COUNTY DUALS AT INDIANOLA

Carlisle 54 Martensdale-St Marys 29

M-SM Winners: Caleb Minor, Cole Cassady, Cael Cassady, Dominick DiCesare, Dylan Morgan

Indianola 66 Martensdale-St Marys 12

M-SM Winners: Cale Cassady, Dominick DiCesare, Cole Cassady

Martensdale-St Marys 37 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 36

M-SM Winners: Cole Cassady, Dominick DiCesare, Cale Cassady, Sean Miklus, Dylan Morgan, Alan Allsup

SEW Winners: Ian Schneider, Drew Kelso, JT Rowe, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Owen Mann

Indianola 75 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 6

SEW Winners: JT Rowe

Interstate 35, Truro 54 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 30

SEW Winners: Ian Schneider, Blaine Birmingham, JT Rowe, Tanner Dierking, Owen Mann

Norwalk 72 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 12

SEW Winners: JT Rowe, Tanner Dierking

AT BENNINGTON

Bennington finished second at their host duals. Falling to Lincoln East 45-17 in the finals. Elkhorn South finished third, Bellevue South was fourth and Ashland-Greenwood was 10th.

AT WOOD RIVER

Raymond Central finished second in dual action while Syracuse finished fifth.

AT FILLMORE CENTRAL

Weeping Water finished 11th in the team standings while Louisville was 14th. Louisville's Dylan Jones claimed gold at 160. Weeping Water's Marcus Cave was also a champion at 285. 

