(KMAland) -- Bedford-Lenox took fifth at Mid-Buchanan to highlight Monday's light slate of wrestling action.
AT CARLISLE
Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 48 PCM 36
SEWMD Winners: Ian Schneider, JT Rowe, Noe VonTrzebiatowski, Logan Montgomery, Owen Mann, Randy Jimenez, Drew Kelso, Rylan Jimenez
Carlisle 54 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 23
SEWMD Winners: Ian Schneider, Drew Kelso, Randy Jimenez, Blaine Birmingham, JT Rowe
Pella 55 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 24
SEWMD Winners: Randy Jimenez, Blaine Birmingham, Bradley Metz, Rylan Jimenez
AT MID BUCHANAN
Bedford-Lenox scored 99.5 points to tie for fifth in the team standings. Drew Venteicher (170) claimed gold at 170 pounds. Terrence Sheley was the runner-up at 132 pounds. Jake Cox and Devin Whipple took third at 152 and 285 respectively.
Maryville finished seventh. Kort Watkins paced the Spoofhounds with a runner-up at 220.
East Atchison finished eighth and were led by a championship from Justin Stanton at 120 and a runner-up from Ashton Yeary at 285.
AT ANKENY
Lewis Central claimed sixth place in Ankeny. The Titans scored 105 points. Tanner Higgins and Hunter Deyo finished second at 145 and 285 respectively.