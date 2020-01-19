(KMAland) -- Clarinda was sixth at the Nebraska City Rumble in River Country while Underwood tied for first at the Bobcat Classic in Kansas. View the complete Saturday recap for KMAland wrestling below.
Rumble in River Country
Nebraska City finished second behind Hastings at the Rumble in River Country duals in Nebraska City. Clarinda took sixth, Plattsmouth was 11th and Falls City was 13th.
Check out the relevant results for KMAland schools.
Clarinda 36 Wahoo 35
Clarinda winners: Jake Dale, Kaedon Lindsay, Michael Mayer, Jordan Fasnacht, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jarod McGregor
Hastings 66 Clarinda 12
Claridna winners: Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard
Clarinda 45 Nebraska City JV 21
Clarinda winners: Jake Dale, Kaedon Lindsay, Kale Downey, Michael Mayer, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jarod McGregor
Clarinda 39 Seward 30
Clarinda winners: Kaedon Lindsay, Kale Downey, Michael Mayer, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jarod McGregor
5th Place Match: Aurora 57 Clarinda 24
Clarinda winners: Kaedon Lindsay, Kale Downey, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard
Other Scores
Nebraska City 78 Crete 4
Nebraska City 67 Fort Calhoun 11
Nebraska City 39 York 35
1st Place Match: Hastings 57 Nebraska City 24
Seward 40 Plattsmouth 36
Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 18
Platteview 40 Plattsmouth 30
Wahoo 38 Plattsmouth 36
11th Place Match: Plattsmouth BYE
Platteview 64 Falls City 18
Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 18
Seward 39 Falls City 21
Falls City 51 Nebraska City JV 24
13th Place Match: Falls City 42 Crete 30
Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood
Underwood tied for first at the Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood, scoring 162 points to tie with St. Thomas Aquinas.
Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120) and Nick Hamilton (145) all won individual championships for the Eagles. Easton Eledge (285) was another finalist.