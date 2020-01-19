High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Clarinda was sixth at the Nebraska City Rumble in River Country while Underwood tied for first at the Bobcat Classic in Kansas. View the complete Saturday recap for KMAland wrestling below.

Rumble in River Country 

Nebraska City finished second behind Hastings at the Rumble in River Country duals in Nebraska City. Clarinda took sixth, Plattsmouth was 11th and Falls City was 13th.

Check out the relevant results for KMAland schools.

Clarinda 36 Wahoo 35 

Clarinda winners: Jake Dale, Kaedon Lindsay, Michael Mayer, Jordan Fasnacht, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jarod McGregor

Hastings 66 Clarinda 12 

Claridna winners: Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard

Clarinda 45 Nebraska City JV 21 

Clarinda winners: Jake Dale, Kaedon Lindsay, Kale Downey, Michael Mayer, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jarod McGregor

Clarinda 39 Seward 30 

Clarinda winners: Kaedon Lindsay, Kale Downey, Michael Mayer, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jarod McGregor

5th Place Match: Aurora 57 Clarinda 24 

Clarinda winners: Kaedon Lindsay, Kale Downey, Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard

Other Scores  

Nebraska City 78 Crete 4

Nebraska City 67 Fort Calhoun 11

Nebraska City 39 York 35

1st Place Match: Hastings 57 Nebraska City 24

Seward 40 Plattsmouth 36

Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 18

Platteview 40 Plattsmouth 30

Wahoo 38 Plattsmouth 36

11th Place Match: Plattsmouth BYE

Platteview 64 Falls City 18

Plattsmouth 52 Falls City 18

Seward 39 Falls City 21

Falls City 51 Nebraska City JV 24

13th Place Match: Falls City 42 Crete 30

Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood 

Underwood tied for first at the Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood, scoring 162 points to tie with St. Thomas Aquinas.

Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120) and Nick Hamilton (145) all won individual championships for the Eagles. Easton Eledge (285) was another finalist.