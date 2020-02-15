(KMAland) -- Check out the complete list of KMAland conference athletes that qualified for state wrestling in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
Iowa Class 1A District 3 at Mapleton
Logan-Magnolia had 111 points to win the district championship. Missouri Valley took third with 67, and Tri-Center was sixth with 61. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
113 lbs: Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
120 lbs: Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
126 lbs: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
132 lbs: Brady Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (2nd)
145 lbs: Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley (2nd)
152 lbs: Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
170 lbs: Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center (1st)
182 lbs: Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley (1st)
285 lbs: Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia (1st); Connor Murray, Missouri Valley (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A District 4 at Pleasantville
Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr went 1-2 with 85 and 78 points, respectively. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas had 45 points in eighth, Wayne finished with 44 in ninth and Moravia had 28 points in 10th. East Union also finished with 27.5 points in 11th.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
106 lbs: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (1st)
120 lbs: Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (1st); Jarryn Stephens, East Union (2nd)
126 lbs: Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st), Jakson Cobb, Wayne (2nd)
132 lbs: Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st), Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
138 lbs: Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr (1st); Dominick DiCesare, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
145 lbs: Connor Golston, Moravia (1st); Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (2nd)
152 lbs: Devin Schall, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st); Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
160 lbs: Bradley Metz, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
170 lbs: Brant Looney, East Union (2nd)
182 lbs: Brady Langloss, Wayne (1st); Sean Miklos, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
Iowa Class 1A District 7 at Underwood
Underwood scored 141.5 points to win the district championship. AHSTW (91), Riverside (62) and Bedford-Lenox (58) were next. Nodaway Valley (39), Treynor (39), Audubon (30), Coon Rapids-Bayard (28), Southwest Valley (23) and St. Albert (16) were 6th through 11th.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
106 lbs: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st); John Schroder, Riverside (2nd)
113 lbs: Jace Rose, Riverside (1st), Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (2nd)
120 lbs: Stevie Barnes, Underwood (1st); Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (2nd)
132 lbs: Zane Ziegler, Underwood (2nd)
138 lbs: Logan James, Underwood (1st); Nolan Moore, Riverside (2nd)
145 lbs: Nick Hamilton, Underwood (1st)
152 lbs: Blake Thomsen, Underwood (1st); Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW (2nd)
160 lbs: Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley (1st); Denver Pauley, AHSTW (2nd)
170 los: Drew Venteicher, Bedford/Lenox (1st); Cael McLaren, St. Albert (2nd)
182 lbs: Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (1st); Kaiden Hendricks, Riverside (2nd)
195 lbs: Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW (1st); Corey Coleman, Treynor (2nd)
220 lbs: Luke Mosinski, Audubon (1st); Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley (2nd)
285 lbs: Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (1st); Brock Fox, Treynor (2nd)
Iowa Class 2A District 2 at Atlantic (On KMA 960)
Red Oak won the team title with 98 points while Atlantic-CAM was third with 75. Creston/Orient-Macksburg had 50.5, Harlan finished with 49, Glenwood scored 44, Clarinda had 41, Kuemper put up 33 and Southwest Iowa had 10 to finish 4-5-6-7-9-11.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
106 lbs: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
113 lbs: Aybren Moore, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
120 lbs: Johnathon Erp, Red Oak (1st); Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
126 lbs: Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Ethan Lemon, Harlan (2nd)
132 lbs: Kale Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
138 lbs: Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
160 lbs: Justin McCunn, Red Oak (1st)
170 lbs: Carter Bendorf, Harlan (1st); Bruce Lukehart, Red Oak (2nd)
182 lbs: Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M (1st); Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (2nd)
195 lbs: Carter Maynes, Red Oak (1st); Sam Chapman, Creston/O-M (2nd)
220 lbs: Crew Howard, Clarinda (1st); Jesse Schwery, Harlan (2nd)
285 lbs: Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
Iowa Class 2A District 7 at Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the district with 135 points while Bishop Heelan Catholic had 67 in third.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
106 lbs: Jahluv Buckhanan, Bishop Heelan (2nd)
126 lbs: Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan (2nd)
132 lbs: Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
138 lbs: Issac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st); Nick McGowan, Bishop Heelan (2nd)
145 lbs: Cory Bates, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
152 lbs: Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
160 lbs: Matthew Headid, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
170 lbs: Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
182 lbs: Colby Wilmesherr, Bishop Heelan (1st); Bradyn Barclay, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
Iowa Class 3A District 2 at Dallas Center-Grimes
Denison-Schleswig was eighth with 50.5 points. The Monarchs did not have any state qualifiers.
Iowa Class 3A District 5 at Fort Dodge
Sioux City East placed four with 129 points while North was seventh with 71 and West had 35 in eighth.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
132 lbs: Nick Walters, Sioux City North (2nd)
138 lbs: Cole Wilcox, Sioux City East (2nd)
285 lbs: Steven Huscher, Sioux City East (2nd)
Iowa Class 3A District 7 at Johnston
Lewis Central finished in third with 184 points while Abraham Lincoln had 111 in fifth and Thomas Jefferson scored 30 to finish eighth.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
120 lbs: Tanner Wink, Lewis Central (1st)
132 lbs: Aiden Keller, Abraham Lincoln (2nd)
145 lbs: Tanner Higgins, Lewis Central (1st)
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Mid-Buchanan
North Andrew scored 59 points to finish seventh in the district. Rock Port had 29 in 13th and East Atchison finished with 18 points in 14th. Stanberry also had seven points in 16th.
View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
113 lbs: Dawson Fansher, North Andrew (1st)
160 lbs: Colten Stevens, Rock Port (4th)
170 lbs: Coby Etheride, North Andrew (4th)
285 lbs: Kaleb Chittum, North Andrew (4th)
Missouri Class 2 District 4 at Excelsior Springs
Maryville placed ninth with 52.5 points. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
170 lbs: Gaven Gray-Walker, Maryville (3rd)
195 lbs: Keiren Watkins, Maryville (4th)
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Bennington
Plattsmouth scored 88 points to finish in seventh place. Ashland-Greenwood had 44.5 and Auburn finished with 32 to take 10th and 11th, respectively. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
106 lbs: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood (4th)
126 lbs: Dominic Cherek, Plattsmouth (3rd)
138 lbs: Trenton Ford, Auburn (4th)
145 lbs: Caleb Laney, Plattsmouth (3rd)
152 lbs: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth (2nd)
220 lbs: Jacob Ludwig, Ashland-Greenwood (2nd)
Nebraska Class B District 2 at Blair
Nebraska City scored 95 points to finish in seventh place. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
113 lbs: Carlos Prados, Nebraska City (2nd)
160 lbs: Chance Sjulin, Nebraska City (3rd)
220 lbs: Gavin Bailey, Nebraska City (4th)
285 lbs: Alfredo Valquier, Nebraska City (1st)
Nebraska Class B District 3 at Pierce
Falls City was 11th in the district with 26 points. The Tigers did not have any state qualifiers.
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Malcolm
Syracuse had the high area finished with a fifth place behind 106 points. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
106 lbs: Barret Brandt, Syracuse (4th)
113 lbs: Spencer Bridgmon, Syracuse (2nd)
145 lbs: Owen Wander, Syracuse (4th)
170 lbs: Burton Brandt, Syracuse (1st)
285 lbs: Zachary Burr, Syracuse (4th)
Nebraska Class C District 2 at St. Paul
Johnson County Central accumulated 75 points to finish in sixth place while Louisville tied for seventh with 65. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
120 lbs: Brock Hudson, Louisville (4th)
132 lbs: Caleb Eggleston, Johnson County Central (2nd)
145 lbs: Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central (2nd)
152 lbs: Joseph Rodriguez, Johnson County Central (4th)
160 lbs: Dylan Jones, Louisville (1st)
182 lbs: Brady Knott, Louisville (1st)
285 lbs: Aldo Reyes, Johnson County Central (4th)
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Central Valley
Palmyra had eight points and finished in 18th without a state qualifier.
Nebraska Class D District 3 at Southern Valley
Weeping Water had a strong day with 102.5 points to finish in third. View the KMAland conference state qualifiers below:
132 lbs: Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water (1st)
152 lbs: Jason Burch, Weeping Water (2nd)
182 lbs: Kole Brack, Weeping Water (4th)
220 lbs: Trenton Baier, Weeping Water (3rd)
285 lbs: Marcus Cave, Weeping Water (1st)