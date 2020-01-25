IWCOA GIRLS STATE AT WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK
Glenwood's Abby McIntyre claimed the championship at 132 pounds. McIntyre pinned defending champion Annika Behrends in the finals to claim the gold. Logan-Magnolia's Olivia Diggins and Riverside's Iliana Yanes were runner-ups at 138 and 285 respectively. Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist took home a fifth-place medal at 106 pounds. Sioux City East's Yareli Morales was fifth at 120. Hannah Raney (AL) finished seventh at 113 pounds. Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes finished fifth at 126, AHSTW's Bella Canada and LeMars' Brook Rood were seventh-place finishers at 170 and 195 respectively.
AT CORNING
Winterset claimed the team title at the 65th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament while Atlantic-CAM, Creston-OM and Red Oak put on a close battle for second. The complete recap can be found at the local sports page.
AT URBANDALE
Glenwood finished 19th at the talent-laden Ed Winger Classic. Dalton Book paced the Rams with a seventh-place finish at 152 pounds.
AT HEELAN
Logan-Magnolia finished second in the team standings. The Panthers scored 183 points and received championship performances from Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126) and Rex Johnsen (220). Lewis Central finished fourth behind runner-up finishes from Taber Dominguez (126), Tanner Higgins (145) and Jake Lear (152). LeMars' Justin Otto won gold at 285.
AT INTERSTATE 35
Kuemper Catholic finished ninth as a team. Benjamin Schmitz and Shea Parkis paced the Knights with runner-ups at 120 and 138. Martensdale-St. Mary's Cale and Cole Cassady were runner-ups at 126 & 132. Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas' Tanner Dierking claimed second at 160.
COLFAX MINGO DUALS
Treynor finished dual action 4-1. The Cardinals beat Des Mones, Hoover (48-20), Newton (60-6), HLV-Victor (51-18) and Pleasantville (42-40). Their lone loss was a 45-24 loss to Colfax-Mingo.
AL finished the evening 3-2. The Lynx beat Hoover (53-21), Lynnville-Sully (59-18) and North Mahaska (51-15). They lost to Pleasantville (42-35) and Knoxville (54-30).
ALTA-AURELIA DUALS
Coon Rapids-Bayard went 0-4 with losses to Alta-Aurelia, Eagle Grove, Manson-Northwest Webster, West Monona.
AT IDA GROVE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished second. Isaac Bryan (138) and Jack Gaukel (152). Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126) and Nate Curry (132) were runner-ups. Audubon's Luke Mosinski was fourth at 220.
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Harlan finished in a tie for second with 134 points. Ethan Lemon and Carter Bendorf were champs at 126 and 170 respectively. Nathan Henry was runner-up at 195.
AT LOUISVILLE
Underwood scored 264 to take first. Niles Solazzo (113), Stevie Barnes (120), Nick Stephens (126), Zane Ziegler (132) and Nick Hamilton (145) claimed titles for the Eagles. AHSTW was second with 195 points. Jaedan Rasmussen (152) and Gavyn Fischer (195) were champions. Louisville's Brady Knott was the champ at 182 pounds. Weeping Water's Marcus Cave took home gold at 285.
AT ANKENY
Sioux City North finished eighth in dual action.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Platteview won the conference tournament. The Trojans had four finalists. Nick De and Garrett Johnson were champions at 138 and 145 respectively.
AT BROOKFIELD
Moravia's Connor Golston was the champion at 145 pounds.
AT LATHROP
East Atchison finished 12th as a team, Rock Port was 15th.
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cameron won the MEC Tournament. Maryville was sixth. Keiren Watkins paced the Spoofhounds with a runner-up finish at 195 pounds.