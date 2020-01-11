(KMALand) -- Harlan held on for a team title in Tri-Center and Millard South cruised in Atlantic to highlight Saturday's wrestling action in KMAland.
AT ATLANTIC
Millard South claimed the team title while Underwood paced KMAland schools with three champions. The complete rundown from the Rollin Dyer Invitational can be viewed at our local sports page.
AT TRI-CENTER
Harlan edged Missouri Valley for the team title. The Cyclones scored 182 points to Mo. Valley's 163. The Cyclones claimed the team trophy despite not having a single champion. They did receive runner-up finishes from Zane Bendorf (160) and Jesse Schwery (220)
Missouri Valley received titles from Eric McIlnay (145), Jon Johnson (170) and Connor Murray (285).
Platteview finished third in the team standings behind runner-up finishes from Ethan Vertuli (113) and Garrett Johnson (145).
Kuemper Catholic's Shea Parkis and Cal Wanninger were champions at 138 and 220. Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney won the title at 113.
AT CLEAR LAKE
Creston-OM finished fourth out of 15 teams. The Panthers scored 154 points. Jackson Kinsella was the champion at 182.
AT AMES
Lewis Central's Ava McNeal and Sophie Barnes won their weight classes at 113 and 132 pounds in the girls' tournament.
AT COON RAPIDS
South Central Calhoun claimed the team title. Riverside finished second and received titles from John Schroder (106) and Jace Rose (113). Audubon's Javyn Bladt also won gold at 170.
AT WAVERLY
Bennington won the Eastern Midlands Conference Dual Tournament. Plattsmouth finished third and Nebraska City took fifth.
AT MALCOLM
Palmyra placed 11th in the team standings and were led by Dedrick Dowding's runner-up finish at 152.
AT TRI-COUNTY
Fillmore Central won the dual tournament, Auburn finished fourth and Weeping Water took fifth.