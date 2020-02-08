(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Atlantic-CAM, Bedford-Lenox, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Underwood all advanced to regional duals on Saturday.
Class 1A Sectional 5 at Missouri Valley
Logan-Magnolia won the sectional with 278 points while Missouri Valley had 213 to advance to regional duals. View all the district qualifiers from KMAland conferences below.
106 lbs: Jacob Downey, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
113 lbs: Sean Thopmson, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Andrew Bowman, Missouri Valley (2nd)
120 lbs: Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Connor Attkisson, Tri-Center (2nd)
126 lbs: Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Zavier Trovato, Missouri Valley (2nd)
132 lbs: Brady Thompson, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Sam Kyle, Missouri Valley (2nd)
138 lbs: Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
145 lbs: Bryce Hudnut, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley (2nd)
152 lbs: Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley (2nd)
160 lbs: Jack Nelson, Woodbine (1st)
170 lbs: Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center (1st)
182 lbs: Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley (1st)
195 lbs: Gaven Heim, Tri-Center (2nd)
220 lbs: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (1st)
285 lbs: Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia (1st), Connor Murry, Missouri Valley (2nd)
Class 1A Sectional 7 at Interstate 35, Truro
Mount Ayr scored 177 points to finish as the runner-up and advanced to regional duals. Interstate 35 won the sectional with 224 points. View all the district qualifiers from KMAland conferences below.
106 lbs: Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr (1st), Dalton Ervin, Moravia (2nd)
113 lbs: Jarrett Webb, Mount Ayr (2nd)
120 lbs: Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr (1st), Jarryn Stephens, East Union (2nd)
126 lbs: Jakson Cobb, Wayne (1st), Wil Martin, Moravia (2nd)
132 lbs: Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
138 lbs: Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr (1st)
145 lbs: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr (1st), Connor Golston, Moravia (2nd)
152 lbs: Tanner Dierking, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (1st)
160 lbs: Bradley Metz, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
170 lbs: Brant Looney, East Union (1st)
182 lbs: Brady Langloss, Wayne (1st), Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (2nd)
195 lbs: Louis Gonzalez, East Union (2nd)
220 lbs: Donovan Morales, Mount Ayr (2nd)
285 lbs: Chad Kent, Wayne (2nd)
Class 1A Sectional 8 at Ogden
Martensdale-St. Marys is moving on to regional duals after finishing second int he sectional with 182 points. Colfax-Mingo won the tournament with 209 points. View the district qualifiers from KMAland conference schools below.
126 lbs: Cael Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st)
132 lbs: Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st)
138 lbs: Dominick Dicesare, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
152 lbs: Devin Schall, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
182 lbs: Sean Miklus, Martensdale-St. Marys (1st)
285 lbs: Alan Allsup, Martensdale-St. Marys (2nd)
Class 1A Sectional 13 at Guthrie Center
Bedford-Lenox is moving on to regional duals after scoring 154 points and finishing second at the sectional. ACGC was the champion with 162 points. View all district qualifiers from KMAland conference schools below.
106 lbs: Mizael Gomez, Bedford-Lenox (1st), Adyson Lundquist, Southwest Valley (2nd)
113 lbs: Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley (1st)
120 lbs: Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley (1st)
152 lbs: Jake Cox, Bedford-Lenox (1st), Tyler Breheny, Nodaway Valley (1nd)
160 lbs: Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley (1st), Javyn Bladt, Audubon (2nd)
170 lbs: Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox (1st)
182 lbs: Kaden Jacobs, Southwest Valley (1st), Aaron McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2nd)
195 lbs: Sam Olson, Griswold (1st), Kale Pevestorf, Coon Rapids-Bayard (2nd)
220 lbs: Luke Mosinski, Audubon (1st), Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley (2nd)
285 lbs: Devin Whipple, Bedford-Lenox (1st)
Class 1A Sectional 14 at Riverside
Underwood was a dominant sectional champion with 258 points while AHSTW finished second with 192 points to also advance to regional duals. View the KMAland conference district qualifiers below.
106 lbs: Gable Porter, Underwood (1st), John Schroder, Riverside (2nd)
113 lbs: Jace Rose, Riverside (1st), Niles Sollazzo, Underwood (2nd)
120 lbs: Stevie Barnes, Underwood (1st), Hayden Fischer, AHSTW (2nd)
126 lbs: Nick Stephens, Underwood (1st), John Helton, St. Albert (2nd)
132 lbs: Zane Ziegler, Underwood (1st), Joel Sampson, AHSTW (2nd)
138 lbs: Logan James, Underwood (1st), Nolan Moore, Riverside (2nd)
145 lbs: Nick Hamilton, Underwood (1st), Mitch Lutz, Treynor (2nd)
152 lbs: Blake Thomsen, Underwood (1st), Jaedan Rasmussen, AHSTW (2nd)
160 lbs: Denver Pauley, AHSTW (1st), Carson Burhenne, Treynor (2nd)
170 lbs: Cael McLaren, St. Albert (1st), Seth Kiesel, AHSTW (2nd)
182 lbs: Kaiden Hendricks, Riverside (1st), Logan Young, Treynor (2nd)
195 lbs: Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW (1st), Corey Coleman, Treynor (2nd)
220 lbs: Chris Gardner, Underwood (1st), Leland Barr, AHSTW (2nd)
285 lbs: Brock Fox, Treynor (1st), Brady Canada, AHSTW (2nd)
Class 2A Sectional 3 at ADM
Atlantic-CAM had 206.5 points to advance to regional duals with a second-place finish. Winterset finished with 214 to win the tournament. View all KMAland conference district qualifiers below.
106 lbs: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
113 lbs: Aybren Moore, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
120 lbs: Ben Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic (1st), Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
126 lbs: Joe Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (1st)
132 lbs: Garon Wurster, Creston/O-M (2nd)
138 lbs: Shea Parkis, Kuemper Catholic (2nd)
170 lbs: Hayden Green, Creston/O-M (1st), Payton Fewson, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
182 lbs: Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M (1st)
195 lbs: Sam Chapman, Creston/O-M (1st), Devin McKay, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
220 lbs: Cal Wanninger, Kuemper Catholic (1st)
285 lbs: Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
Class 2A Sectional 4 at Glenwood (On KMA 960)
Harlan and Red Oak are both moving to regional duals after scoring 218 and 211 points, respectively, to finish in the top two spots. View all KMAland conference district qualifiers below.
106 lbs: Brandon Erp, Red Oak (1st), Sammy Schmitz, Harlan (2nd)
113 lbs: Chase Sandholm, Red Oak (1st), Luke Freund, Harlan (2nd)
120 lbs: Luke Musich, Harlan (1st), Johnathon Erp, Red Oak (2nd)
126 lbs: Dawson Bond, Red Oak (1st), Ethan Lemon, Harlan (2nd)
132 lbs: Kale Downey, Clarinda (1st), Abby McIntyre, Glenwood (2nd)
138 lbs: Tate Mayberry, Glenwood (1st), Michael Mayer, Clarinda (2nd)
145 lbs: Colton Hauschild, Southwest Iowa (1st), Tyler Boldra, Glenwood (2nd)
152 lbs: Dalton Book, Glenwood (1st), Mason Griffith, Harlan (2nd)
160 lbs: Justin McCunn, Red Oak (1st), Zane Bendorf, Harlan (2nd)
170 lbs: Carter Bendorf, Harlan (1st), Bruce Lukehart, Red Oak (2nd)
182 lbs: Mitch Mayberry, Glenwood (1st), Jakob Childs, Clarinda (2nd)
195 lbs: Carter Maynes, Red Oak (1st), Sully Woods, Glenwood (2nd)
220 lbs: Crew Howard, Clarinda (1st), Jesse Schwery, Harlan (2nd)
285 lbs: Noah Clark, Glenwood (1st), Jeremiah Davis, Harlan (2nd)
Class 2A Sectional 9 at Albia
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Knoxville advanced to regional duals. View all KMAland conference district qualifiers below.
182 lbs: Dakota Boswell, Central Decatur (2nd)
195 lbs: Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (1st)
Class 2A Sectional 13 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had 254.5 points to win the sectional and advance to regional duals along with runner-up MOC-Floyd Valley. View the KMAland conference district qualifiers below.
106 lbs: Jahluv Buckhanan, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st)
113 lbs: Aidan Lambertsen, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
120 lbs: Jacob McGowan, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
126 lbs: Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st), Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
132 lbs: Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st), Mitchel Olson, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
138 lbs: Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st), Nick McGowan, Bishop Heelan Catholic (2nd)
145 lbs: Cory Bates, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
152 lbs: Jack Gauekl, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
160 lbs: Matthew Headid, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
170 lbs: Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
182 lbs: Colby Wilmesherr, Bishop Heelan Catholic (1st), Bradyn Barclay, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
195 lbs: Wade Phair, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1st)
220 lbs: Kadien Dillavou, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2nd)
Archbishop Bergan Tournament
Sioux City East finished third behind Elkhorn and Archbishop Bergan at the Bergan Duals. Fort Calhoun was fourth and Millard North came in fifth.
East beat Fort Calhoun 54-28 and Millard North 60-22 and lost to Elkhorn 42-36 and Bergan 54-30.
Nebraska State Dual Championship at Kearney
Check back for finished results.
Weeping Water Tournament
Auburn scored 160.5 points to win the Weeping Water Tournament. Millard South was second with 141 while Johnson County Central and Lincoln Christian had 88.5 each. Weeping Water came in fifth with 76.
Auburn had a trio of champions with Tye Ommert winning at 126, Trenton Ford nabbing the 138 crown and Wyatt Rowell winning at 182.
Johnson County Central had three champions of their own with Caleb Eggleston winning at 132, Levi Dorsey taking the 145 pound bracket and Colton Wellman winning at 170.
Weeping Water also had three champions, led by Jason Burch at 160, Marcus Cave at 285 and Makayla Kegler in the 113-120 girls division.