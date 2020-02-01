(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won in Audubon, Treynor took second at East Mills, Bedford-Lenox had a third in Maryville and more from the day in KMAland wrestling.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Red Oak (ON KMA 960)
Creston/Orient-Macksburg won another Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, edging out a push from no fewer than four schools.
East Mills Invitational
Treynor took second place with 171 points to finish behind champion Archbishop Bergan and their 196.5 points. East Atchison scored 136 in third while East Mills had 121 in fourth and Woodbine finished fifth with 103.
Southwest Valley (88 points), Southwest Iowa (82.5), East Union (54.5) and Griswold (18) were sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Cardinals were led by championships from Ayden Sengmany at 106, Mitch Lutz at 145, Corey Coleman at 195 and Brock Fox at 285.
East Mills crowned a pair of champions in Tyler Prokop at 138 and Jackson Wray at 152. Two other area wrestlers won their brackets with Dawson Erickson nabbing the title at 113 and Woodbine’s Cameron Cline winning at 126.
Charger Invitational
AHSTW was the highest area finisher at the ACGC Charger Invitational, taking sixth with 115 points. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows won the team title with 195 points.
Tri-Center (102 points) was seventh, Riverside (92.5) took ninth, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (74) came in 11th and Nodaway Valley (70) was 12th. Underwood (43.5), Moravia (39) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (23) were also at the meet.
Area champions were Jace Rose of Riverside at 113, Connor Attkisson of Tri-Center at 120, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas’ Randy Jimenez at 132, Underwood’s Logan James at 138, Austin Wilson of Nodaway Valley at 160 and AHSTW’s Gavyn Fischer at 195.
Audubon Wheeler Invitational
Logan-Magnolia scored 298.5 points to win the Wheeler Invitational. Missouri Valley took second with 227 points, and Audubon came in fourth with 95. Atlantic-CAM’s JV was fifth with 67. West Harrison also scored 19 points to take seventh.
The Panthers had eight champions: Jacob Downey (106 pounds), Sean Thompson (113), Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Gavin Maguire (138), Bryce Hudnut (145), Briar Reisz (152) and Barret Pitt (285).
Missouri Valley’s Jon Johnson, Nick Haynes and Jace Coenen were champs at 170, 182 and 195, respectively, and Audubon’s Javyn Bladt (160 pounds) and Luke Mosinski (220) also won championships.
Quad State Classic (at Maryville)
Bedford-Lenox picked up a third place finish at the Quad State Classic on Saturday, scoring 109.5 points to finish behind Millard South and Lathrop. Mount Ayr was fourth with 105.5.
Maryville was seventh with 67 points, Rock Port took ninth with 36, Bedford-Lenox JV came in 12th with 17 and Clarinda Academy was 13th with 14.
Drew Venteicher kept his undefeated record intact with a win at 170 while Devin Whipple claimed the 285 pound bracket — both for Bedford-Lenox. Mount Ayr’s Drew Ehlen also won his bracket at 106.
Kevin Nolan Invitational (at Roncalli Catholic)
Sioux City East claimed fifth place with 102 points at the Kevin Nolan Invite. Abraham Lincoln came in ninth with 44 points. Bellevue East was the champion with 178.5 points.
Cam Erickson led AL with a third-place finish at 152 pounds while Connor Hytrek (106) and Aiden Keller (132) placed fourth.
Kingsley-Pierson Invitational
Le Mars scored 205.5 points and finished second to West Sioux, who had 289.5 points in first place.
Jake Francksen-Small and Justin Otto led the Bulldogs with championships at 160 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Elkhorn
Blair won the Eastern Midlands Conference championship with 188 points. Bennington was second with 172 while Plattsmouth (119) and Nebraska City (105) were also in the top four.
Plattsmouth and Nebraska City had one champion each with Josh Colgrove winning the 152 pound bracket for the Blue Devils and Alfredo Valquier winning at 285 for Nebraska City.
Douglas County West Invitational
Conestoga won the Douglas County West duals tournament while Arlington, Mount Michael Benedictine, Omaha Concordia/Douglas County West, Louisville and East Butler rounded out the order of finish.
Louisville went 1-4 with a win over East Butler (48-30) and losses to the rest of the field, including 50-12 to Arlington, 52-30 to Mount Michael Benedictine, 57-13 to Conestoga and 54-30 to Omaha Concordia/DC West.
Raymond Central Mustang Invite
Auburn was the high finisher from the area with 59 points in ninth place. Syracuse placed 10th with 57 points and Falls City had 18 in 14th. Omaha Burke won the championship with 253 points.
Wyatt Rowell led Auburn with a fourth-place finish at 182. Syracuse had two thirds with Barret Brandt and Spencer Bridgmon taking the bronze at 106 and 113, respectively. Falls City was led by a fifth-place medal from Kyle Black at 170.