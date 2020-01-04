(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won another tournament, Atlantic-CAM went 5-0 in dual action while Underwood placed third at Creighton Prep with four individual champions to highlight the first Saturday of wrestling in 2020.
AT WDM VALLEY
Clarinda 39 Belle Plaine 27
CLAR Winners: Michael Mayer, Mason McClarnon, Kale Downey, Cole Ridnour, Jakob Childs, Crew Howard, Jared McGregor
Lewis Central 51 Clarinda 21
LC Winners: Breckin Johnson, Dillion Woods, Hunter Deyo, Tanner Wink, Taber Dominguez, Brian Paul, Nick Wolf, Tanner Higgins, Braylon Kammrad
CLAR Winners: Cole Ridnour, Tegan Fichter, Crew Howard, Jake Dale
WDM Valley 66 Clarinda 6
CLAR Winners: Crew Howard
AT PANORAMA
Mount Ayr 39 Ogden 24
MA Winners: Bryce Shaha, Payton Fleharty, Trey Fooken, Trae Ehlen, Keaton White, Talal Rahahleh, Drew Ehlen
Panorama 48 Mount Ayr 33
MA Winners: Drew Ehlen, Jarrett Webb, Bryce Shaha, Payton Fleharty, Trae Ehlen, Donovan Morales
AT EDDYSVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT
Atlantic-CAM 42 Des Moines East 34
ATL Winners: Devin McKay, Cale Roller, Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jarrett Armstrong
Atlantic-CAM 47 EBF 33
ATL Winners: Devin McKay, Cale Roller, Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Jaxson Bell, Jarrett Armstrong,
Atlantic-CAM 44 Camanche 34
ATL Winners: Cale Roller, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Devin McKay
Atlantic-CAM 54 Mediapolis 24
ATL Winners: Easton O'Brien, Ethan Follman, Zachary Olson, Tanner O'Brien, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Brenden Casey, Cole Park, Cale Roller
Atlantic-CAM 54 Waukee 27
ATL Winners: Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman, Payton Fewson, Devin McKay, Cale Roller
COLFAX-MINGO GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist won her bracket at 106 pounds, Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) was second in the same bracket. Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) claimed gold at 132,.
AT PIERCE
Logan-Magnolia scored 242 points to take the team title. The Panthers received championship performances from Sean Thompson (113), Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Brady Thompson (132) and Barret Pitt (285). Briar Reisz finished second at 152.
AT CREIGHTON PREP
Underwood took third with 184 points at the 17-team Tom Dineen Invitational. Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120), Nick Hamilton (145) and Chris Gardner (220) took home individual titles for the Eagles. Niles Solazzo was second at 113 pounds.
AT NORTH KANSAS CITY
Riverside scored 280 points and finished third out of 15 teams. The Bulldogs received individual titles from John Schroder (106), Jace Rose (113), and Nolan Moore (138).
WARREN COUNTY DUALS AT INDIANOLA
Carlisle 54 Martensdale-St Marys 29
M-SM Winners: Caleb Minor, Cole Cassady, Cael Cassady, Dominick DiCesare, Dylan Morgan
Indianola 66 Martensdale-St Marys 12
M-SM Winners: Cale Cassady, Dominick DiCesare, Cole Cassady
Martensdale-St Marys 37 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 36
M-SM Winners: Cole Cassady, Dominick DiCesare, Cale Cassady, Sean Miklus, Dylan Morgan, Alan Allsup
SEW Winners: Ian Schneider, Drew Kelso, JT Rowe, Tanner Dierking, Bradley Metz, Owen Mann
Indianola 75 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 6
SEW Winners: JT Rowe
Interstate 35, Truro 54 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 30
SEW Winners: Ian Schneider, Blaine Birmingham, JT Rowe, Tanner Dierking, Owen Mann
Norwalk 72 Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas 12
SEW Winners: JT Rowe, Tanner Dierking
AT BENNINGTON
Bennington finished second at their host duals. Falling to Lincoln East 45-17 in the finals. Elkhorn South finished third, Bellevue South was fourth and Ashland-Greenwood was 10th.
AT WOOD RIVER
Raymond Central finished second in dual action while Syracuse finished fifth.
AT FILLMORE CENTRAL
Weeping Water finished 11th in the team standings while Louisville was 14th. Louisville's Dylan Jones claimed gold at 160. Weeping Water's Marcus Cave was also a champion at 285.