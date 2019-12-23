(KMAland) -- Underwood's Nick Hamilton and Logan-Magnolia's Briar Reisz are still number one in their respective divisions, but there's a new team a top the final KMAland Power Rankings of the 2019 calendar year.
106 TO 145 POUNDS
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds, (LW 1) Hamilton's week wasn't nearly as treacherous as the week before, but the result was the same. The sophomore superstar went unscathed en route to his second Western Iowa Conference title.
2. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106 Pounds, (LW 2) Porter's title match against Jacob Downey (Logan-Magnolia) was so quick we didn't even get it on air because they rolled right into title matches and we had about 30-seconds notice. Fun stuff at the WIC.
3. Logan James, Underwood, 138 Pounds, (LW 3): James did not get to wrestle at WIC last year because he was battling a knee injury. He wrestled this year and made quick work of his opponents.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 5): Barnes is on the move again. The 1A No. 2 ranked wrestler at 120 grinded out a victory over 1A-126 No. 9 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) in the finals.
5. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 4): Heistand did not wrestle at the WIC. He suffered an injury in dual action Tuesday night and his coaches felt it was best to be on the cautious side. I don't blame them. His battle with Adam Allard still holds a lot of weight to the ranking committee (me).
6. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Mary's, 132 Pounds (LW 7): Cassady coasted to a Pride of Iowa Conference title with a pair of pins. He wrestled a total of 85 seconds this weekend.
7. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW 9): Ehlen has been one of the more impressive or surprising lightweights to me early this season. The junior is now 14-0 on the season and defeated 1A No. 9 Dominic DiCesare (Martensdale-St. Mary's) by decision in the finals of the POI Tournament
8. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds, (LW 6): Reisz falls more so because I felt the need to give Cassady and Ehlen a boost rather than penalize him for losing to Barnes. He's just a freshman and has looked good so far. His name is going to be in these rankings for years to come.
9. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, 120 Pounds (LW 8): The junior standout claimed the title at Kuemper's co-home tournament with Carroll High. Schmitz did so with a pair of falls and a major decision.
10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (LW 10): Thompson wrestled two matches at the WIC tourney this week. The result? Victories by pin in respective times of 31 and 60 seconds.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): Reisz repeated as WIC champion with a fall, tech-fall and a decision victory.
2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (LW 2): The senior took home sixth at the talent-laden Kansas City Stampede. McCunn's lone contested defeat came in the quarterfinals, where he lost to a state-medalist from Missouri Class 4 power Liberty in sudden victory. He then injury forfeited out of his fifth-place match due to a re-aggravated issue, but I've been told it's nothing serious.
3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 4): Venteicher went undefeated in his pool at the POI Tourney with three pins. He goes into the break 16-0 this season
4. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 182 Pounds (LW 5): Kinsella took fifth at the Kansas City Stampede this past weekend. His only loss of the weekend, and the season was a major decision defeat to Mustang, Oklahoma's Tate Picklo. Picklo is a defending state champion, the 8th ranked wrestler nationally at 182 and an Oklahoma commit. I have a feeling Kinsella learned from that defeat.
5. Blake Thomsen, Underwood, 152 Pounds (LW 3): Thomsen did not wrestle in WIC action this week due to a knee injury. He is slated to be out for only a few weeks and will potentially be back for the Rollin Dyer Tournament in Atlantic on January 11th.
6. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 8): Freeberg was a dang treat to watch Saturday. He held off AHSTW's Seth Kiesel and Missouri Valley's Jon Johnson. There was nothing flashy, but there were a few moments where he put himself in precarious situations but used his extremely strong athletic abilities to get out of them. Fun stuff.
7. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 182 Pounds (LW 10): Haynes wrestled for 76 seconds Saturday with two pins and a WIC championship under his belt. He's 12-0 going into the break.
8. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 6): Roller took second at the Red Owens Holiday Classic in Southeast Polk this weekend. His finals defeat came at the hands of Class 3A No. 6 Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) by 5-3 decision. I call that a quality loss.
9. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 8): Pitt is going to the Christmas break undefeated and with a conference title to his name, but barely. Pitt had a flare for the dramatic Saturday, pinning Missouri Valley's Connor Murray while trailing with just one second left.
10. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 220 Pounds (LW 9): Johnsen had an interesting seven-day span. He pinned Audubon's Luke Mosinski at Riverside, was pinned by Mosinski in the WIC duals and then pinned Mosinski in the finals of the WIC Individual Tournament. His loss to Mosinski Friday night is his only loss of the season.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia: I said in my WIC preview that Underwood had more hammers, but Lo-Ma had more nails. I was right, but barely. The Panthers did what they usually do in dual action and claimed another WIC dual crown, but the tournament title wasn't as easy and they edged Underwood by just 4.5 points. You could make a strong case for Underwood still belonging here since they were without Thomsen, but Lo-Ma was also without Heistand and they won two titles this week. Hard to overlook that.
2. Underwood: The Eagles took third in the WIC duals and then narrowly missed out on the tournament title. They did have five champions, though. Honestly, if I had to make a pick on who would score more points at the state tournament, I'd put my money on Underwood, but the WIC belongs to their friends up north for the time being.
3. Atlantic-CAM: The Trojans placed third in Southeast Polk. They finished behind Southeast Polk and Bettendorf. That's good company. They'll kick off 2020 with a dual against Logan-Magnolia, OABCIG, and Woodbine, then follow it up by hosting the always exciting Rollin Dyer Invitational.
4. Creston/O-M: The Panthers placed 29th out of 50 teams at the Kansas City Stampede. That's a tournament that has a lot of nationally-ranked wrestlers and teams. Finishing near the top-half is a strong showing and something the Panthers can look to build off.