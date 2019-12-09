(KMAland) -- Nick Hamilton & Justin McCunn are still atop the respective divisions, but there is some movement elsewhere and AHSTW has earned their way into the top four teams.
106 to 145
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds (LW 1): Hamilton came into the season ranked number one and he proved it this weekend in a championship performance at Sergeant Bluff, where defeated Class A No. 1 Scott Robertson (Millard South). Yeah, he's good.
2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 145 Pounds (LW 2): Reisz wrestled five matches this week. Those results? Three pins, a tech-fall and a major decision--which came against 2A No. 9 Jacob Nelson (Perry). I'm hopeful to see Reisz/Hamilton at the WIC Tournament in two weeks.
3. Logan James, Underwood, 138 Pounds (LW 3): James went 4-1 this week and finished second at Sergeant Bluff. His only loss was to Class A top-ranked Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) via medical forfeit. I have no idea what the medical forfeit means in the long-haul for James, or if it means anything, nor do I care to speculate. He's staying number three for now because he deserves it.
4. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 5): The first movement of the poll. Barnes went 4-0 in contested matches this week and claimed a victory over Class A No. 4 Joel Adams (Millard South)
5. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Heistand moving down is no fault of his own. The sophomore stud went undefeated this week and claimed gold in Harlan. There's a really good chance that we could see not one, but two top-five match-ups at the WIC Tournament on December 21st. To say I'm excited is an understatement.
6. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys, 138 Pounds (LW 6): Cassady went rather unscathed this week. He claimed the title at Woodward-Granger with two pins and a major-decision.
7. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, 126 Pounds (LW 8): Schmitz moves up a spot after a 3-0 finish at Humboldt Friday evening.
8. Jonathon Erp, Red Oak, 120 Pounds (LW 7): Erp placed second at the Bob Murphy Invitational in West Delaware Saturday. I'll get to see him up close on Tuesday when Red Oak hosts a quad with AHSTW, Atlantic-CAM, and Creston.
9. Gable Porter, Underwood, 113 Pounds (LW 10): Porter only wrestled once this week, but his highly-anticipated high school debut did not disappoint. He earned a pin in a minute and Coach Joe Stephens told me afterward that he thinks Porter could be as good as anybody and Joe Stephens knows a thing or two about wrestling.
10. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW NR): Ehlen wrestled six matches last week and won all six of them. He pinned his way to victory five times, three of which came in the first period. His other victory was a tech fall. I'd call that a productive week.
152 to 285
1. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 170 Pounds: (LW 1): The Tiger senior claimed gold in West Delaware this past weekend. He only wrestled two matches, but he won both them and stays number one... for now.
2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood, 152 Pounds (LW 2): The St. Cloud State commit took second at Sergeant Bluff last season and his loss was a one-point decision to Jack Gaukel, who was a state runner-up last year. I refuse to penalize Thomsen for that.
3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 3): Venteicher was a point-scoring machine in Greenfield Saturday. He had matches where he scored 19 and 20 points, recorded a pin and claimed the gold. That's good.
4. Jakson Kinsella, Creston-OM, 182 Pounds (LW 4): Kinsella pinned his way to a championship in Dallas Center Saturday and is now 5-0 on the season.
5. Nick Haynes, Missouri-Valley, 182 Pounds (LW 5): Haynes went 5-0 this week and claimed gold in Bennington Saturday night with a pair of pins, including one that only took 12 seconds. That's fast.
6. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 6): Freeberg went 3-0 Saturday to claim gold at Omaha North and none of his matches were close.
7. Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 7): Pitt pinned his way to a title at Harlan last week with a trio of victories.
8. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 9): Roller went 4-0 with two pins, one in 21 seconds, to claim gold in Humboldt Saturday.
9. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW, 195 Pounds (LW NR): Fischer wrestled four matches this week and pinned his way to victory in all four in a combined time of 3:12. He wasn't messing around.
10. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 220 Pounds (LW NR): Johnsen has yet to wrestle into the second period in any of his five matches. He shows up to take care of business and has done that so far.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Underwood (LW 1): The Eagles won duals with Glenwood and Riverside and placed a respectable sixth at the talent-packed Sergeant Bluff tourney.
2. Logan-Magnolia (LW 2): The Panthers' were oh-so-close to winning the Harlan tourney this weekend but fell just short to a sneaky talented Winterset team.
3. Atlantic-CAM (LW 3): The Trojans scored 209 points at Humboldt Friday and finished third behind Humboldt and Emmetsburg. Solid.
4. AHSTW (LW NR): The Vikings absolutely dominated the Coach Riley Invitational in Greenfield this weekend with four champions, two runner-ups and three third-place finishes. They fell short in a dual to Logan-Magnolia earlier in the week, but a lot of teams are going to lose duals to Lo-Ma.
