(KMAland) -- Red Oak's Justin McCunn is back at the top spot in the 152-285 rankings, two new individuals have joined and Harlan has entered the team rankings to highlight the first KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings of 2020.
106 TO 145 POUNDS
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds (LW 1): Hamilton's already great season got a lot better Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Millard South's Antrell Taylor, who is a world silver medalist, to claim gold at the Rollin Dyer Invitational. He looks darn near unbeatable and he's just a sophomore.
2. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106 Pounds (LW 2): Another Underwood underclassmen that looks darn near unbeatable. The freshman drew the two seed in his weight class at Atlantic but that didn't faze him. He proved his superiority in the finals with a win over 2A #4 Cole Nelson (Humboldt). Do I dare say that Porter reminds me of Alex Thomsen? Yes, I do.
3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Barnes had a blue-collar type title in Atlantic this weekend. He beat Class A #5 Joel Adams (Millard South) by 1-0 decision and then beat 2A No. 9 Cresten Craven 10-5 in a wild match. Iron sharpens iron.
4. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds (LW 5): Heistand sat out the WIC Tournament to recover from a minor injury. He returned on January 4th with a strong performance in Pierce, Nebraska. His strong showing against three-time state champion Adam Allard is still fresh in my mind.
5. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys, 132 Pounds (LW 6): Cassady continues to creep his way up in the rankings. Mother Nature canceled his chance to prove himself in tournament action this weekend but he had a strong showing in dual action over the past two weeks.
6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW 7): Ehlen is 21-0 on the season and only three of his matches have gone the full distance. He's wrestling at an unreal level. I'll be shocked if he's not on the medal stand Saturday night of the state tournament.
7. Logan James, Underwood, 138 Pounds (LW 3): James had not wrestled the last two weeks and I'm not certain when he'll be back in the Underwood lineup but I look for him to make up for lost time when he does get back.
8. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 8): Logan-Magnolia did not wrestle at a tournament this weekend but they did go to Pierce, Nebraska on January 4th, where he went 4-0 and captured the title.
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (LW 10): Thompson is now 31-1 on the season and his lone loss was in December to ranked wrestler in Class 2A. He's won 26 matches since. The fact he's only ninth is a testament to how stacked the lightweights are in KMAland
10. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, 120 Pounds (LW 9): Schmitz lost to Nebraska Class A's Garrett Grice (Bellevue East) at Tri-Center this weekend. His falling down is more because I felt the need for Thompson to move up.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (LW 2): This division has been 10 times harder to rank than the lightweights. McCunn is back at the top spot after a title at the Rollin Dyer. He surrendered a pair of takedowns, which he's not used to doing but those takedowns made him angry.
2. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 3): Venteicher and his team were supposed to wrestle at the Mid-Buchanan tournament this weekend but it snowed. He did, however, pick up his 150th career win Tuesday night. That's a lot of matches and wins. Red Oak and Bedford-Lenox will be at the Southwest Iowa dual in Tabor Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1. I think it'd be awesome to see Venteicher vs. McCunn. However, their coaches may or may not feel the same.
3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM, 182 Pounds (LW 4): Kinsella continues to impress. He's climbed up to second in The Predicament's state-wide rankings and captured a title at Clear Lake Saturday.
4. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 6): Roller had what I think is safe to say was the best week of his career. He pinned state-ranked and KMAland ranked Barret Pitt in sudden victory (you read that right). Roller then followed it up with a title at his hometown tournament.
5. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 1): It pains me to drop Reisz this far because he forfeited his finals' match in Pierce due to an injury and did not wrestle this week but the dudes ahead of him were just too good this week. I don't know the timeline for Reisz to return but hopefully, it's soon and he can prove that me dropping him down was dumb on my part.
6. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW NR): Howard missed the first half of the season due to an injury sustained during football season. All he did when he returned was pinned 3A No. 9 CJ Stillman (WDM Valley) and 1A No. 2 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine). Talk about coming back with a vengeance.
7. Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley, 160 Pounds (LW NR): Another new face to the rankings. Wilson is now 21-0 on the season, has won all but three matches by forfeit, pin or major-decision and recently climbed into the state rankings.
8. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 9): Pitt suffered his first loss of the season in the aforementioned match to Roller. He went to sudden-victory and sounds like he got stuck. I'm sure it's not a loss he wanted but it's not a bad loss by any means.
9. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 182 Pounds (LW 7): Haynes rollercoaster ride in the power rankings continues this week. He dropped a title battle in the finals at Tri-Center to 1A No. 10 Jackson DeWald (Westwood)
10. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 6): I don't know the specifics but Freeberg did not wrestle at his home tournament this weekend. However, the Morningside football commit is still undefeated on the year.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers won the Pierce Invite on January 4th and then won a hotly-contested dual with Atlantic-CAM. This team might not lose a dual.
2. Underwood: The Eagles are not at 100 percent but they've still had respectable showings in talent-packed tournaments at Creighton-Prep and Atlantic.
3. Harlan: The road to the Hawkeye Ten dual championship now runs through Harlan thanks to their dual victory over Atlantic-CAM Thursday night. The Cyclones then followed it up with a team title at the Tri-Center Tourney despite not having a single champion. They dual with Underwood Tuesday night in Shenandoah and could have an opportunity to move up.
4. Atlantic-CAM: The Trojans lost duals to two of the three teams ahead of them in the rankings and then placed in the top half of their home tournament that they loaded with talent. Are these the results they hoped for? Probably not but they battled all week and I'm sure they're at least happy with that part.
