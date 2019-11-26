(KMAland) -- Wrestling season is almost here, my friends!. Yesterday you saw the first-ever "KMA Sports Wrestling Preview Extravaganza". Now, it's time for another first. The first-ever high school wrestling power rankings.
This creation piggybacked off the football, volleyball and basketball power rankings we do, but I thought it would be cool to do one on wrestling and I feel that I'm as much an expert on wrestling as Derek is on volleyball (No offense, DMart).
My goal is to publish rankings weekly once the season begins. But, I felt a preseason ranking was justified. I also felt it was necessary to divide the rankings into two sections. One ranking for 106 through 145-pound classes and another for 152 pounds and up. The rankings will also feature the first "Fantastic Four" teams.
So let's get down to it.
Wrestlers eligible include wrestlers from the Corner Conference, Hawkeye Ten, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Western Iowa, and the Council Bluffs schools.
DISCLAIMER: This preseason edition is based on many things. Past seasons, performances at state, etc... I also conversed with some people who do not have a dog in the fight for suggestions. These rankings will get much easier once the season begins and there are results to base it off, so please respect these for now.
106 to 145 POUNDS
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds: You could make an argument for about six different grapplers at this spot and I was torn. But I polled a few different people with no vested interest in the outcome and they all told me the same thing. Hamilton was a beast last year and dominated his way to the state finals as a freshman. He fell short in the finals, but that doesn't discredit what he did in his first year. I expect him to be just as dominant this year.
2. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 145 Pounds: The top two wrestlers at 145 in Class 1A are in KMAland and the same conference. This should be a treat. Reisz, a two-time state runner-up has a legitimate argument to be atop this poll and he may prove it early and often. Reisz put together an undefeated regular season and posted 57 wins before falling to Lisbon's Robert Avila. Reisz is 108-6 in his career and has been a treat to watch. I look forward to the possibility of seeing Reisz vs. Hamilton at the WIC Tournament in Audubon on December 21st.
3. Logan James, Underwood, 138 Pounds: James overcame an early-season knee injury last season and made the state finals. He ran into three-time champion Carter Happel from Lisbon, but it was still an impressive season and gives him plenty to build off for this year. James has got better each season and I don't expect this year to be any different.
4. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds: Heistand was an absolute beast at 113 pounds last season. He traded decisions throughout part of the season with Underwood's Stevie Barnes before the latter moved down to 106. Heistand had all the tools to be a state champion in his freshman year, but he suffered his third loss of the season in a state semifinal and was relegated to a third-place finish. He's going to be fun to watch this year.
5. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds: Speaking of Barnes, he was also really good in his freshman campaign. Barnes put together an impressive state tournament but dropped the finals match to New London's Marcel Lopez. Barnes is currently ranked No. 2 at 120, right behind Heistand. There's a part of me that wouldn't be surprised to see him at 113, but there's another part of me that is cool with seeing Heistand vs. Barnes multiple times.
6. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Mary's, 126 Pounds: Lost in the amid the ultra-competitive lightweights in the WIC was a pretty darn salty one in the Pride of Iowa Conference. Cassady rode a 37-3 to a third-place finish at 126, dropping a close decision to Reisz in the semis. He's back for his senior year and will look to improve on his bronze performance.
7. Jonathon Erp, Red Oak, 120 Pounds: Erp was a pleasant surprise for Coach Tiegen Podliska last season. Erp stepped up in the postseason and went from relatively unheard of outside the Hawkeye Ten---to the medal stand. I wouldn't find it a surprise if he's back on the medal stand this year.
8. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, 120 Pounds: Erp defeated Schmitz last year at districts, keeping Schmitz out of the state tournament. But, Schmitz was 44-3 last season and placed third at 106 in 2018. I don't think I'd be wrong in saying he probably had high hopes and left districts disappointed. I feel bad for the dudes who have to face him early in the season, or all season.
9. Tanner Wink, Lewis Central, 120 Pounds: Wink claimed Hawkeye Ten gold in 2019 and was just one victory away from reaching the medal stand. We'll good gauge of Wink at the Council Bluffs Classic in a few weeks.
10. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106/113 Pounds: I'm probably going to catch some flak for having a freshman ranked in my preseason poll and I'm well aware some publications choose to ignore wrestling, but not me. I've heard enough about Porter to convince myself to put him on this list. He dominated his match at Night of Conflict earlier this fall and showed some promise at Fargo this year. It looks like the rich just got richer in Underwood and that's awesome.
Just Missed the List: Jace Rose, Riverside, 106 Pounds; Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr, 120 pounds; and Connor Atkisson, Tri-Center, 126 pounds.
152 to 285 POUNDS
1. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds: McCunn did not even qualify for districts in 2017. Two years later he took dudes down while hardly breaking a sweat and ended his season in the state finals, but lost to Skyler Noftsger of Ballard. So, how did McCunn prepare for his rebound? He decided to play football and run cross country at the same time, while also participating in some off-season wrestling stuff. What a dude. I think it will pay off, too.
2. Blake Thomsen, Underwood, 152 Pounds: Blake Thomsen would have likely been in the state finals if not for a controversial disqualification in his quarterfinals match. We can argue about the call (or the rule for that matter) until we're blue in the face. I have a feeling Thomsen will leave little doubt this season and will quickly make an argument to be atop this list.
3. Drew Venteicher, Bedford/Lenox, 170 Pounds: Venteicher was one of just three defeats McCunn had last season and it was no fluke. Venteicher dropped an early-round match at the state tournament but showed grit by battling back and finishing third at 160. He comes into the 2019 season ranked 4th at 1A-170.
4. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/OM, 182 Pounds: Kinsella quietly went about his business last year and it resulted in a lot of success. Kinsella won John J, claimed the Hawkeye Ten title and earned an eighth-place medal at the state tournament. I'd call that a pretty productive year.
5. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 170 Pounds: Haynes has had a unique career. He medaled as a freshman, then finished fourth at districts his sophomore year and failed to qualify for state. He rebounded last season with a district championship and a sixth-place finish. When he's on, he can compete with anybody.
6. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds: Freeberg had a breakout sophomore season. He narrowly missed qualifying for the semifinals, losing his quarterfinals match in sudden victory. He still ended up earning a medal and is ranked one spot behind Haynes in 1A-170.
7. Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds: Pitt was a pleasant surprise for the Panthers last season. He qualified for the state tournament by finishing second in his district, then fought his way onto the medal stand. He's back for another year and shouldn't be a surprise.
8. Luke Mosinski, Audubon, 195 Pounds: Mosinski is coming off a football season where he was a bruising force for the state runner-up Wheelers. But, he's on this list because he's a state qualifier and defending WIC champion. If he parlays the intensity he showed on the football field onto the wrestling mat, it will hurt for many opponents.
9. Cael Roller, Atlantic/CAM, 285 Pounds: Atlantic always has a quality big man and they have that with Roller. Roller claimed the Hawkeye Ten crown at 220 and came one match shy of earning a medal at state. He's bumped up to 285 this season.
10. Carter Maynes, Red Oak, 182 Pounds: Maynes qualified for state as a sophomore but was unable to compete at districts last season. He returns this year, a year wiser and more experienced. I mentioned in the preview how Red Oak always seems to have one guy that makes a monster improvement, Maynes is a prime candidate.
Just Missed the List: Chris Gardner, Underwood, 220 Pounds; Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 220 Pounds; Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 220 Pounds.
THE FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Underwood: You may or may not have heard, but Underwood is loaded. The Eagles return three state runner-ups and a third-place finisher, who probably should have been in the finals. They also bring in the aforementioned freshman, Gable Porter. This team will be a threat to win just about any tournament they're in.
2. Logan-Magnolia: I am well aware of the magnitude I'm about to say: this might be the most talented Lo-Ma team I can recall in my five years covering wrestling. They return a pair of lightweights that should be considered championship contenders, a tough heavyweight and a few guys that are on the brink of breakout seasons. Lo-Ma vs. Underwood will be fun this season.
3. Atlantic: I've learned not to doubt Tim Duff and you shouldn't either. The Trojans are going to be a quality dual team, like they always are, and will have a handful of individual wrestlers that step up and earn many points for the Trojans in tournaments.
4. Lewis Central: The Titans have been the popular pick by fellow Hawkeye Ten coaches. They lost some Caleb Kingery and Ryan Higgins, but they were also pretty young last year and should see a big improvement.
Also Considered: Creston, Harlan, Red Oak, and AHSTW
Again, these are just preseason rankings. These rankings are bound to change throughout the season. This is just how I see it going into the season.
Please send any questions, comments or concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com