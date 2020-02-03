(KMAland) -- The final KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings of the regular season are here and three Hawkeye Ten teams find themselves in the team rankings and much like the conference tournament, rankings these teams was a close call.
Postseason wrestling is almost here. Hard to believe in two weeks, I'll be in Des Moines running around like crazy at the chaos that is the State Wrestling Tournament. I will be in Glenwood this weekend for what should be an entertaining Class 2A sectional. We'll also have regional dual coverage next Tuesday, wherever they may be, followed by a trip to Atlantic for districts on February 15th. If you haven't been following KMA Sports for wrestling coverage, you need to. Now onto the rankings.
106 to 145 Pounds
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds (LW 1): No tournament action for Hamilton this weekend but he picked up a pair of falls in dual action Tuesday night, including a 12-second pin.
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 2): No tournament action for Barnes, either. However, he did go 3-0 in action Tuesday night with a pair of pins and a tech-fall.
3. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Heistand garnered another tournament title over the weekend. The sophomore went 3-0 in Audubon with two tech-falls and a pin. He's now 28-1 on the season. He'd be undefeated if he hadn't bumped up to wrestle a three-time state champion at Riverside.
4. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 5): Reisz went 2-0 in Audubon with a pin and a tech-fall. He's now 39-3 on the year. I'd say that's a pretty solid freshman season.
5. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106 Pounds (LW 3): Porter has not wrestled recently, but I haven't heard anything that should lead to concern. Perhaps it's load management for the talented freshman, who has looked like an absolute beast and has hardly been challenged this season. I'm expecting a monster postseason from him.
6. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys, 132 Pounds (LW 6): Cassady only wrestled once this week, but it was a win by fall. He's currently 36-1 on the season with his lone loss coming to Class 3A No. 3 Brock Espalin (Des Moines East) by one point. I call that a quality loss.
7. Jace Rose, Riverside, 113 Pounds (LW 8): Rose claimed gold in a sneaky good bracket at ACGC Saturday. He won by fall, major decision and decision. He's 37-2 on the season and is undefeated since bumping down from 120.
8. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (LW 9): Another tournament crown for Thompson, who went 2-0 in Audubon Saturday to move his record to 36-4 on the season.
9. Johnathon Erp, Red Oak, 120 Pounds (LW NR): Erp is the type of wrestler that you never know what to expect from, but he put on a great showing Saturday. He beat 2A No. 3 Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) in the semifinals then pinned Luke Musich (Harlan) in the finals for his second conference title. He's beginning to wrestle his best when it matters most.
10. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW 7): Ehlen dropped a major decision to Tyler Antoniak (Millard South), who was Nebraska Class A runner-up last year. Ehlen has two losses in the past two weeks from state champion-caliber wrestlers. I'm guessing he has learned from those.
152 to 285 Pounds
1. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 1): Venteicher didn't wrestle Saturday, but he did wrestle on Tuesday and Thursday. He collected two forfeits and two contested wins and is now 35-0 on the season.
2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (LW 2): McCunn was his usual self Sunday. He didn't mess around Saturday and left little doubt about his second conference title. Now, he turns his attention to the postseason.
3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM, 182 Pounds (LW 3): Another dominant tournament for Kinsella. He cruised to a Hawkeye Ten title and enters the postseason with just one loss to his name and it's to a nationally-ranked wrestler from Oklahoma.
4. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 4): The mustachioed Roller had another dominant tournament, too. He pinned Lewis Central's Dylan Koch rather fast to collect his second consecutive conference crown.
5. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 6): If I were to pick a surprise state finalist from this area, it might be Howard. He's been an unstoppable force this season. He's currently 31-0 on the season with 23 pins. Maybe it wouldn't be such a surprise if he's wrestling the night of February 22nd.
6. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM, 195 Pounds (LW 7): I've been impressed with Chapman the last few weeks. He stepped into challenging brackets at John J. and Hawkeye Ten and came out on top of both. I would pay money to see his and Kinsella's matches in practice.
7. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 5): Freeberg's second loss of the season came to Van Meter/Earlham's Caleb Swalla by 8-4 decision. He's now 32-2 on the season, so he'll be just fine looking forward.
8. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW, 195 Pounds (LW 9): Another strong tournament from Fischer, this time at ACGC. He's starting to wrestle his best and I'm starting to believe he'll be on the medal stand in a few weeks.
9. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW NR): Riesz returned from injury and wrestled for the first time since January 4th. He didn't miss a beat with a fall and major-decision en route to a title at Audubon.
10. Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley, 160 Pounds (LW 9): Wilson collected two pins and a decision in his championship performance at ACGC Saturday. He's now 37-1 on the season as we head into the postseason.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): The Panthers dominated the Audubon tournament with 298.5 points, 13 finalists and seven champions. They will be at Missouri Valley for sectionals this weekend.
2. Creston-OM (LW NR): Coach Cody Downing said it best, "Wrestling is alive and well in Creston". This rang true this week when the Panthers beat Harlan to create a three-way tie for the Hawkeye Ten dual title and then followed it by edging Atlantic-CAM, Lewis Central, Red Oak and Harlan for the Hawkeye Ten title, a title that I'm not sure many predicted in January.
3. Atlantic-CAM (LW 3): The Trojans were close to repeating as conference champs, but they fell 14.5 points short and I know there are some matches they'd like to have back.
4. Lewis Central (LW NR): The Titans have never been at full strength this season. They're starting to get healthy at the right time and they were within striking distance of the conference title last week. I like the way they're wrestling right now.
Please send any questions, comments or concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com