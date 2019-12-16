(KMAland) -- Three new wrestlers climbed, there's a new number one in 152-285 and a new team has joined this week's edition of the KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings.
The performances from Lenox, Council Bluffs and Oakland along with the week's dual performances have caused some shakeups in the KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings. Please keep in my mind, these rankings are "power" rankings more than they are individual rankings. All wrestlers on this list are good, so this ranking is as much about what a wrestler did recently as it is about the entire season, but that matters, too.
106 to 145 Pounds
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds (LW 1): All Hamilton did this week to prove his worth at the top spot was win the ultra-talented Council Bluffs Classic. The sophomore beat Missouri Class 4 #2 Logan Rathjen (Liberty) in the quarters, Nebraska Class A #4 Breckin Sperling (Lincoln East) in the semis and Kansas Class 5A #1 and defending state champion Brandon Madden (Blue Valley Southwest). Oh, and Hamilton is at a Class 1A school. All of those schools are significantly larger than Underwood.
2. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106 Pounds (LW 9): I feel like coming into the Council Bluffs Classic as a freshman is worthy of a massive jump. Porter defeated Nebraska Class A #1 Keith Smith (Lincoln East) in the semis and capped the tournament with a victory over 3A #2 Grant O'Dell (Iowa City, West) in the finals. Coach Joe Stephens told me he could be as good as anybody and he proved it this weekend.
3. Logan James, Underwood, 138 Pounds (LW 3): James took fourth in Council Bluffs Saturday with a one-point loss to a Class A #3 ranked wrestler from Kearney, Nebraska in the semis and a consolation match loss to a Class 4 #2 ranked wrestler from Liberty, Missouri. No shame in that.
4. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 5): Heistand took on three-time state champion Adam Allard (West Sioux) in the finals and went toe-to-toe with him, but came up a few points shy of the victory. I imagine that match was a learning experience for Heistand and he wrestled well against a dude that is used to making good wrestlers look bad.
5. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Barnes and Heistand flip-flop for the second week in a row. Barnes' lone loss of the week came at the CB Classic in the semifinals to a top-ranked wrestler from Minnesota, so he has a legitimate argument to still be at number four or even higher.
6. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds (LW NR): My cousin wrestled the Lo-Ma freshman standout multiple times in junior high, so I've heard high praises on Reisz and he proved them Saturday with an impressive performance at the Riverside Invitational en route to the title. We are likely going to see either Barnes vs. Hesitand or Barnes vs. Reisz at the WIC Tournament this Saturday and I love it.
7. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Marys, 132 Pounds (LW 6): Somebody had to pay for Resiz's breakthrough week and unfortunately, it's Cassady, who did claim a title at the Dan Christensen Invitational in Leon Friday night courtesy of four pins.
8. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, 120 Pounds (LW 7): Kuemper was busy in dual action this week, so Schmitz was busy, too. The junior closed the week 4-0 in contested matches with three pinfall victories and an 11-0 major decision.
9. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW 10): Ehlen went 4-0 Friday night in Leon with three pinfalls. He's now 11-0 on the season and nine of those victories have ended with a pin.
10. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (LW NR): Thompson went 6-0 this week, majored 1A No. 10 Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) in the semis and then pinned 1A No. 9 Mick Schroder (Riverside) in just 49 seconds to claim the title. Oh, and they'll likely all be in the same bracket at the WIC Tournament Saturday.
152 to 285 Pounds
1. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 2 at 106-145): It was an extremely tough decision, but there is a new number one. Reisz started the season at 145 but recently bumped up to 152, which also means a bump up in our rankings. The junior put on a show in Oakland this weekend and edged Nebraska Class A #2 Alex Irrizary (Papillion-La Vista South) in one of the most entertaining and wild matches I've ever seen. He needed overtime to get it done, but a win is still a win and it's the best win anyone 152 and up in KMAland has to date.
2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (LW 1): McCunn did everything he possibly could to stay at number one with a dominant showing at Red Oak's host dual Tuesday night and a championship performance in Leon Friday. He'll head south to Kansas City this weekend for the always loaded Kansas City Stampede, where he made the finals last year. I'm excited to see what he can do this year.
3. Blake Thomsen, Underwood, 152 Pounds (LW 2): The only reason Thomsen dropped a spot is because Reisz moved up divisions. The St. Cloud State commit dropped a CB Classic quarterfinal in overtime. Then, I'm assuming he got angry because, much like his state tournament performance from last season, he battled back and finished fifth. The dude wrestles good when he's angry and that's bad for everybody else.
4. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 3): Venteicher wowed his home crowd in Lenox Saturday with three pins and a tech-fall victory en route to the title. This week, he'll look to defend his Pride of Iowa Conference title.
5. Jackson Kinsella, Creston/O-M, 182 Pounds (LW 4): Kinsella is slowly becoming one of my favorite wrestlers to watch. There's nothing super flashy about him, but he gets the job done and makes it look rather easy. He did just that Saturday with a title at the Riverside Invitational.
6. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 8): Roller hardly broke a sweat in his 3-0 performance Tuesday night in Red Oak. He followed it up with a fourth-place finish at the CB Classic. I'd call that a productive week.
7. Carter Maynes, Red Oak, 195 Pounds (LW NR): What a week for Maynes. The senior defeated two-state ranked wrestlers Tuesday night in dual action and then claimed an individual title in Leon Friday. He wrestled three matches, won all of them by pin and wrestled a combined time of 1:34. His championship match lasted just 21 seconds, which is less time than it took me to write this. Impressive.
Tied 8. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 6): Freeberg falls two spots in the ranking, but it's no fault of his own. The senior pinned his way to a championship at MVAOCOU this weekend. Oh, and all three of those pins took less than a minute. He wasn't messing around this week and is wrestling extremely well heading into the WIC. I'll certainly have my eye on him this week.
Tied 8. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 7): The man with one T in his first name and two in his last name collected a lot of W's this week. Six to be exact and all of them were by pin.
9. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 220 Pounds (LW 10): There's a tie The sophomore continues to pin dudes. He's wrestled 10 matches this year, won by pin in all 10 of them and has only let a match go to the second period once.
Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 182 Pounds (LW 5): Haynes did not wrestle at Council Bluffs this weekend, but he did go undefeated in dual action Tuesday night.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Underwood: The Eagles claimed eighth out of 40 teams in Council Bluffs this weekend. They finished behind powerhouse programs like Liberty (Mo), Lincoln East (NE), Fort Dodge, Blue Valley Southwest (KS), Millard South (NE), Waukee, and Kearney (NE). Now, it's time to see if they can win the WIC. Speaking of which...
2. Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers are riding into the WIC Tournament on the heels of an impressive performance at Riverside, where they had eight finalists, five champions and defeated Nebraska Class A Papillion-La Vista South to claim the team title. They'll get the opportunity to defend their WIC crown this weekend in Audubon. This is going to be so much fun.
3. Atlantic-CAM: The only thing better than Coach Tim Duff's beard Tuesday night was his team's dual performance. The Trojans went 3-0 against Red Oak, Creston/O-M, and AHSTW. They followed it up with a respectable showing at the Council Bluffs Classic.
4. Creston/O-M: This isn't your grandfather's Creston team, but it's no slouch, either. The Panthers went 2-1 in dual action Tuesday night with a loss to Atlantic-CAM but rebounded with wins over AHSTW and Red Oak. They also placed third in Riverside Saturday.
Please send any questions, comments or concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com