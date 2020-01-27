(KMAland) -- Bedford-Lenox's Drew Venteicher and Underwood's Nick Hamilton are still number one in their respective division while the top four teams stay the same but five new wrestlers are into the latest KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings
106 to 145 Pounds
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds (LW 1): Hamilton remained undefeated on the season with a tournament title at the Louisville Invite this past weekend. He completed his weekend with a pin over Nebraska Class C No. 2 Gavin Lampman (Wisner-Pilger) in the finals. Hamilton has been challenged multiple times this season and risen to the challenge every time.
2. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 3): Barnes also collected a title in Louisville. The sophomore went 5-0 on the day and won all five matches by pin. He beat Nebraska Class C No. 5 Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) in the finals.
3. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106 Pounds (LW 2): I don't know the specifics, but Porter did not wrestle at Louisville this week.
4. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Heistand went 3-0 at the Heelan Invite this weekend en route to the title. He beat the No. 4 ranked wrestler from South Dakota's largest class by an 11-5 decision. His lone loss on the season was a tight decision to three-time state champion Adam Allard (West Sioux). I feel very strongly that he could have won that match.
5. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 7): The freshman continues to impress. He did so again last week with two falls and a tech-fall to earn the title at Heelan.
6. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Mary's, 132 Pounds (LW 5): Cassady's drop comes because I felt the need to reward Reisz, not punish Cassady. His lone loss of the season came Saturday when he lost to Des Moines East's Brock Espalin, a third-place medalist in Class 3A, by one point in the finals at Truro.
7. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW 6): Ehlen drops for the same reason as Cassady. The junior lost by one to 2A No. 2 Kruise Kiburz (Winterset) at John J. this weekend. He actually looked quite impressive riding Kiburz for the entire third, he just couldn't score.
8. Jace Rose, Riverside, 113 Pounds (LW NR): I had the chance to see Rose perform at John J this weekend and I feel like he's beginning to wrestle his best when it matters most. He went 4-0 with three falls and a six-point decision over 1A No. 7 Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley)
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (LW 9): Thompson's lone loss of the week was a decision to Nebraska Class A No. 3 Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East).
10. Bryce Shaha, Mount Ayr, 120 Pounds (LW NR): Shaha suffered an injury the first week of the season and missed a lot of time, but he's since returned and is making up for lost time. He went 4-0 this past weekend and earned his third consecutive John J tournament title.
152 to 285 Pounds
1. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 1): Venteicher has been clutch lately. He has wins over Justin McCunn and Bryson Freeberg by a combined three points. A win is a win and Venteicher has lots of them. And zero losses.
2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (LW 2): McCunn finally captured what had been an elusive John J. title and he did it rather easy. The senior won all four his matches by fall and only his finals match went longer than one period.
3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM, 182 Pounds (LW 3): The fact Kinsella is at third really speaks to the talent in Southwest Iowa. I think Kinsella's going to catch the state by storm in a few weeks. He caught John J by storm last weekend with a rather controlling win over Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) in the finals
4. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 4); The dude with the best mustache in southwest Iowa wrestling had another dominant performance this past weekend. He pinned his way to a title in times of 0:44, 1:36 and 3:22.
5. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 9): You might be wondering how somebody who lost this weekend could make such a massive jump but I think I had Freeberg ranked too low to begin with. He was one shot away from beating Venteicher, remaining undefeated and probably being number one in these rankings. He had the shot but just ran out of time. There's a chance we could see Venteicher vs. Freeberg again in February and I'd be all for it.
6. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 6): Howard is not messing around this season. He is 25-0 on the season and has won all of his contested matches by fall and all but three have come in the first period. I'm all aboard on the Crew Howard hype-train.
7. Sam Chapman, Creston-OM, 195 Pounds (LW NR): Chapman put on what I think was the most impressive performance of John J. this weekend. He majored Red Oak's Carter Maynes, who had pinned him earlier this season. I won't say I'm surprised Chapman won, but I am surprised by the way in which he won.
8. Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 220 Pounds (LW NR): A dominant performance for Johnson at Heelan this weekend. He had three pins, all in the first period en route to the tournament title. He's now 34-4 on the season.
9. Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW, 195 Pounds (LW NR): Fischer gained a title in Louisville this weekend. So far this season he has: a WIC title, a Rollin Dyer title and a Louisville title. That's a good year and it could get even better.
10. Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley (LW 7): Wilson suffered his first loss of the season in a tight loss to Winterset's Kael Forsyth at John J. this weekend. He bounced back and finished third.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): The Panthers finished second at the talent-laden Bishop Heelan Invite. They were the highest finishing team in Iowa, finishing behind Watertown (SD).
2. Harlan (LW 2): The Cyclones were the highest finishing team from Iowa at Plattsmouth this weekend. They placed third behind Millard South and Grand Island Northwest.
3. Underwood (LW 3): The Eagles cruised to the tournament title at Louisville this weekend and they did so without Porter or Logan James. They've never really been at full-strength this year but you wouldn't know it looking at their results.
4. Atlantic-CAM (LW 4): The Trojans finished second at John J this weekend. They held off their Hawkeye Ten counterparts Red Oak and Creston-OM by a combined six points. The Hawkeye Ten is as up for grabs as it has been in recent memory and it's going to be awesome to see this weekend in Red Oak.