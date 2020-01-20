(KMAland) -- There's another new number one in the 152-285 pound division and Harlan continues to climb in the team rankings to highlight this week's KMAland Wrestling Power Rankings.
Snow canceled the majority of last week and I pondered whether or not it was worth doing rankings this week but this is the happiest I've been on a Monday in a long time, possibly ever (Thanks, Pat Mahomes), so you get wrestling rankings whether you want them or not. But first, here's what the rest of the schedule looks like for KMA Sports' wrestling coverage.
This Weekend: John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament at Corning
Feb. 1st: Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Red Oak
Feb. 8th: Class 2A Sectional at Glenwood
Feb 11th: Regionals Duals at TBD
Feb 15th: Class 2A Districts at Atlantic
Feb 18th-22nd: The State Wrestling Tournament
These next five weeks are the busiest, but my favorites of the entire year.
106 TO 145 POUNDS
1. Nick Hamilton, Underwood, 145 Pounds (LW 1): I said it last week and I'll say it again this week: Hamilton's already great season got better Saturday. The sophomore claimed gold at the Bobcat Classic in Basehor, Kansas. He did that by defeating a third-place medalist from Kansas. Not only did he beat him, but he majored him.
2. Gable Porter, Underwood, 106 Pounds (LW 2): Hamilton's teammate had a good tournament, too. The talented freshman earned a tech-fall in the finals and is now 31-0 on the season. He's the real deal.
3. Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 120 Pounds (LW 3): Hey look, another Underwood lightweight. Barnes also picked up a title in Kansas and is now 38-1 on the season with his lone loss coming at the Council Bluffs Classic.
4. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia, 120 Pounds (LW 4): Heistand wrestled just once this week, but it was a win by pin.
5. Cole Cassady, Martensdale-St. Mary's, 126 Pounds (LW 5): Cassady wrestled three matches on Tuesday night and won all them by a first-period pin.
6. Trae Ehlen, Mount Ayr, 138 Pounds (LW 7): The snow prevented Ehlen from wrestling at Mount Ayr's Ron Scott Duals and he did not wrestle at all this week. But, he's 19-1 on the season and stays put.
7. Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126 Pounds (LW 8): Reisz continues to impress me in his freshman campaign. He picked up a tech-fall Tuesday night to add to his win column.
8. Logan James, Underwood, 138 Pounds (LW 7): James did not join his friends in Kansas this weekend and I'm not certain when he'll return. What he's accomplished this season is worthy of keeping him on this list for now.
9. Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia, 113 Pounds (LW 9): Thompson suffered just his second loss of the season last Tuesday night, but it was a quality one to Nebraska Class B No. 4 AJ Parrish (Bennington).
10. Benjamin Schmitz, Kuemper Catholic, 120 Pounds (LW 10): This is another wrestler that Mother Nature prevented us from watching wrestle this week.
152 TO 285 POUNDS
1. Drew Venteicher, Bedford-Lenox, 170 Pounds (LW 2): Like Rick Flair once said: to be the best, you've got to beat the best. Venteicher did that this past week with a thrilling 5-4 victory over previously top-ranked Justin McCunn.
2. Justin McCunn, Red Oak, 160 Pounds (LW 1): You could make a strong argument for McCunn remaining at number one given that he was wrestling up a weight class and only lost by one point but it's kind of hard to not recognize how big of a win that was for Venteicher.
3. Jackson Kinsella, Creston-OM, 182 Pounds (LW 3): Kinsella picked up two more impressive victories Thursday night in the Panthers' dual with Perry and Winterset.
4. Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM, 285 Pounds (LW 4): Roller and Atlantic-CAM did not wrestle this weekend thanks to the stupid snow.
5. Crew Howard, Clarinda, 220 Pounds (LW 6): Clarinda was one of few teams that were able to wrestle to Saturday. They went to Nebraska City Saturday and Howard went 4-0 in contested matches.
6. Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 152 Pounds (LW 5): Reisz has yet to wrestle since his medical forfeit in the finals of the Pierce, Nebraska tournament January 4th.
7. Austin Wilson, Nodaway Valley, 160 Pounds (LW 7): Wilson continues to impress this season. He went 3-0 last week to move to 24-0 on the season. He could see McCunn this weekend at John J.
8. Barret Pitt, Logan-Magnolia, 285 Pounds (LW 8): Pitt wrestled just one match this weekend, but he won it.
9. Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center, 170 Pounds (LW 10): The Morningside football commit made his return last week and picked up a pair of two wins Tuesday night. He's still undefeated.
10. Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley, 182 Pound (LW 9): Haynes picked up a victory over 2A No. 10 Colby Wilmesherr (Bishop Heelan) Tuesday night.
FANTASTIC FOUR TEAMS
1. Logan-Magnolia (LW 1): The Panthers finally lost a dual, but it was a close one to Class B No. 4 Bennington. No shame in that.
2. Harlan (LW 3): Harlan is a really good dual team. The Cyclones proved that yet again when they edged Underwood Tuesday night. They are still in control of the Hawkeye Ten dual title.
3. Underwood (LW 2): The Eagles have a strong case for staying at No. 2 given their strong showing in Kansas and that they are not at full strength currently, but I felt the need to reward Harlan.
4. Atlantic-CAM (LW 4): The Trojans did not wrestle this week but they've done enough this season to stay at No. 4