(KMAland) -- It was a good day for the Western Iowa Conference. AHSTW and Treynor won tournaments, Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center notched runner-up finishes and Underwood performed well in a stacked tournament. All that and more inside the wrestling recap.
BOB AREHART WRESTLING INVITATIONAL AT FRIEND
Shenandoah finished 10th and received a championship from Avery Martin at 182 pounds.
VERN EKFELT INVITATIONAL AT OMAHA NORTH
Tri-Center scored 172 points to finish second in the team standings. Taylor Conn (106), Bryson Freeberg (170) and Gaven Heim (182) won championships. Connor Atkisson also finished second at 126 pounds.
DOUG WOOD INVITATIONAL AT MANSON-NW WEBSTER
Clarinda Academy finished 11th and was paced by fourth-place finishes from Darel Torres (152) and Josh Schmidt (285)
TREYNOR INVITATIONAL
Treynor won their own tournament with 175 points and championships from Ayden Sengmany (106) and Nolan Niesen (138).
East Mills finished third courtesy of championships from Ryan Stortenbecker (132), Jackson Wray (152) and Brody Gordon (170).
Southwest Iowa's Zach Sheldon was the 285 pound champion and teammate Layne Ettleman finished second at 132.
Riverside's Kaiden Hendricks claimed gold at 182, Griswold's duo of Sam Olson and Seth Butler were the 195 & 220 pound champions.
DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES TOURNAMENT
Creston finished third with 158 points behind championship performances from Jakson Kinsella (182) and Sam Chapman (195).
COACH RILEY INVITATIONAL AT NODAWAY VALLEY
AHSTW dominate by scoring 193.5 points and claiming four championships. The Vikings received championship performances from Joel Sampson (132), Jaedan Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160), and Gavyn Fischer (195).
Bedford-Lenox finished fourth and one champion courtesy of Drew Venteicher at 170 pounds.
Mount Ayr took home three gold medals to pace their fifth-place finish. Drew Ehlen (106), Trae Ehlen (138) and Jaydon Knight (145) won titles for the Raiders.
Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney wowed the home crowd with a championship performance at 113.
Clarinda's Jakob Childs also won a championship at 195 pounds.
DAN HILL INVITATIONALAT HARLAN
Logan-Magnolia lost a tight team battle to Winterset but did claim five individual championships with: Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Briar Reisz (145), Rex Johnsen (220) & Barrett Pitt (285). The Panthers also received runner-up performances from Sean Thompson (113) and Bryce Hudnut 152.
Harlan's Carter Bendorf was the champion at 170 pounds. The Cyclones also received runner-up finishes from Ethan Lemon and Nathan Henry (195).
Glenwood scored 119 points to finish sixth and was paced by Cole Mayberry's runner-up finish at 182.
Abraham Lincoln's Jude Ryan claimed the title at 126 pounds. Keelan Bailey was second at 285 for the Lynx.
Denison's Max Rodriguez led the Monarchs with a runner-up finish at 220 pounds.
BOB MURPHY INVITATIONAL AT WEST DELAWARE
Red Oak scored 109 points and finished sixth in the team standings. Justin McCunn claimed a title at 170 pounds and Jonathon Erp and Carter Maynes were were second at 120 and 195 pounds respectively.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished second at their host tournament, the Warriors scored 188 points and received championships from Jack Gaukel and Blake Liebe at 152 & 170 pounds respectively.
Underwood finished sixth as a team. Stevie Barnes (120) and Nick Hamilton (145) claimed titles while Logan James (138) and Blake Thomsen (152) finished second.
Riverside's John Schroder finished second at 113 pounds.
DENNIS FIELD INVITATIONAL AT WOODWARD-GRANGER
Martensdale-St. Marys had six finalists in their runner-up finish. Dominick DiCesare, Cole Cassady and Caleb Minor were champions at 132, 138 and 145 respectively.
Southeast Warren's Tanner Dierking was the champion at 170 and Coon Rapids-Bayard's Cale Pevestorf won the 195 pound bracket.
PEKIN INVITATIONAL
Moravia's Wil Martin claimed the title at 120 pounds.
NEWTON CARDINAL CLASSIC
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson finished eighth and was led by Mack Dofner's fifth place finish at 160 pounds.
PARK HILL DUALS
CONESTOGA CLASSIC
Syracuse finished third with four finalists and one champion, Burton Brandt at 170 pounds.
Weeping Water finished fourth courtesy of championship performances from Nolan Blevins (152), Jackson Burch (170) and Marcus Cave (285).
Louisville's Dylan Jones claimed gold at 160.
BENNINGTON INVITATIONAL
Nick Haynes (170) and Connor Murray (285) claimed individual titles to highlight Missouri Valley's fifth-place finish. Auburn finished sixth.