(KMAland) -- Atlantic-CAM showed strong in Humboldt, LeMars went 4-1 in dual action and Platteview placed fourth in Blair to highlight a Friday night of wrestling in KMAland.
HUMBOLDT TOURNAMENT
Atlantic-CAM finished third at the Joe Fitch Invitational with 209 points. Aybren Moore took gold at 113 pounds, Kadin Stuzman claimed the title at 152 pounds and Cale Roller won the championship at 285. Joe Weaver placed second at 126.
Kuemper Catholic finished sixth in the team standings with 115 points. Benjamin Schmitz and Shea Parkis won titles at 126 and 138 respectively for the Knights.
AT HINTON
LeMars 62 Sioux City North 18
SCN Winners: Logan Williams, Nick Walters, Austin Hill
LeMars Winners: Brennick Hoppe, Justin Otto, Conner Peterson, Blake Dirksen, Jackson Sudtelgte, Luis Paez, Dylan Carlson, Jake Francksen-Small, Scott Ferguson, Riley Sadoski, Colton Hoag
LeMars 57 Cherokee, Washington 21
LeMars Winners: Colton Hoag, Brennick Hoppe, Justin Otto, Connor Peterson, Blake Dirksen, Daniel Hinds, Jackson Sudtelgte, Luis Paez, Jake Francksen-Small, Riley Sadoski
West Lyon 33 LeMars 30
LeMars Winners: Blake Dirksen, Scott Fergusson, Colton Hoag, Brennick Hoppe, Jake Francksen-Small
LeMars 75 MVAOCOU 4
LeMars Winners: Connor Peterson, Riley Presuhn, Blake Dirksen, Daniel Hinds, Matthew Vondrak, Jackson Sudtelgte, Luis Paez, Dylan Carlson, Jake Francksen-Small, Scott Ferguson, Colton Hoag, Brennick Hoppe
LeMars 61 Hinton 12
LeMars Winners: Kylie Hessenius, Daniel Hinds, Matthew Vondrak, Jackson Sudtelgte, Dylan Carlson, Jake Francksen-Small, Scott Fergusson, Riley Sadoski, Colton Hoag, Brennick Hoppe, Justin Otto, Wyatt Skuodas.
Hinton 47 Sioux City North 35
SCN Winners: Raul Gomez, Logan Wiliams, Nick Walters, Austin Hill, David Venegas, Callan Grant-Morris
Cherokee, Washington 41 Sioux City North 35
SCN Winners: Raul Gomez, Logan Williams, Nick Walters, Austin Hill, David Venegas, Callan Grant-Morris
Sioux City North 60 MVAOCOU 24
SCN Winners: Callan Grant-Morris, Raul Gomez, Gustavo Alleman, Logan Williams, Jonathan Cruz, Nick Walters, Austin Hill, Andrew Ventura, Reise Davis, Marquan Velasquez
West Lyon 65 Sioux City North 12
SCN Winners: Logan Williams, Nick Walters
FREMONT INVITATIONAL
Sioux City East and Woodbine finished eighth and ninth respectively in the team standings. SC East scored 70 points and received runner-up finishes from Cole Wilcox (145) and Patrick Conley (285). Woodbine was led by a runner-up finish from Nate Wright at 120 pounds.
BLAIR INVITATIONAL
Platteview placed fourth with 112 points. Elliot Steinhoff took home the gold at 152 pounds. The Trojans also received runner-up finishes from Evan Vertuli (120), Garrett Johnson (145) and Nick Horst (170).