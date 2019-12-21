High School Wrestling Recap

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia repeated as Western Iowa Conference Tournament champions, Atlantic finished third in Southeast Polk, Savannah (MO) won the team title in Shenandoah and Auburn claimed two individual titles at their host meet to highlight Saturday's wrestling action. 

MUSTANG TOURNAMENT AT SHENANDOAH

Savannah (MO) took first place with 132, Omaha Skutt was the runner-up with 127 points. 

East Mills finished third with 120.5 points despite not having an individual champion. Zach Biggerstaff (113), Tyler Prokop (138), Jackson Wray (152) and Brody Gordon (170) all took home runner-up finishes for the Wolverines. 

Maryville's Drew Spire claimed gold at 145 pounds, St. Albert's duo of John Helton and Cael McLaren were champions at 126 and 170 respectively and Shenandoah received titles from Logan Dickerson (160) and Avery Martin (182).

KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE

Creston/O-M finished 29th out of 50 teams. Jackson Kinsella paced the Panthers with a fifth-place finish at 182. Sam Chapman finished ninth at 195.

Red Oak was paced by Justin McCunn's sixth-place finish at 160.

AT FORT DODGE

Lewis Central finished fifth as a team. The Titans were paced by Tanner Higgins' crown at 145 pounds. Sioux City East finished ninth.

WIC TOURNAMENT

Logan-Magnolia edged Underwood by 4.5 points to repeat as conference champions behind five individual titles. The complete recap can be viewed at our local sports page. 

AT RIDGE VIEW

Alta-Aurelia 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister, Kale Pevestorf

Ridge View 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister, Kale Pevestorf

Sioux City West 30 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18

CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister, Kale Pevestorf, Jacob Estrada

South Central Calhoun 78 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister

AT SOUTHEAST POLK

Atlantic-CAM took home third place in the team race with 141 points. Aybren Moore was the champion at 113, Ethan Follman won at 120 and Cale Roller claimed second at 285. 

Glenwood finished seventh. Mitch Mayberry and Sully Woods took home third-place medals for the Rams at 182 and 195 respectively. 

AT CARROLL

Denison-Schleswig finished seventh paced by a title from Jaxson Hildebrand at 170. Clarinda was eighth led by Cole Ridnour's runner-up at 195, Kuemper was ninth but received titles from Benjamin Schmitz (120) and Shea Parkis (138). 

AT SPENCER

Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 204 points in the championship effort. Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Jack Gaukel (152) and Blake Liebe (170) were champions for the Warriors. 

AT PELLA

Moravia's Wil Martin finished second at 120.

AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL

Johnson County Central took fourth at their host tournament. Southwest Iowa finished sixth and received titles from Kyle Kesterson (120), Layne Ettleman (132) and Colton Hauschild (145). East Atchison's ninth-place finish was paced by a runner-up performance from Justin Stanton (120). 

AT AUBURN 

Auburn finished fifth at their host tournament. The Bulldogs did have two individual titles: Trenton Ford (138) and Bayler Poston (145). 

AL finished seventh. Jude Ryan, River Petry and Keelan Bailey won titles at 132, 195 and 285 respectively. 

Rock Port's day was highlighted by Colten Stevens' runner-up medal at 170. 

AT WAHOO

Plattsmouth finished fifth with 83 points and received a title from Caleb Laney at 145 pounds. 