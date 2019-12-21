(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia repeated as Western Iowa Conference Tournament champions, Atlantic finished third in Southeast Polk, Savannah (MO) won the team title in Shenandoah and Auburn claimed two individual titles at their host meet to highlight Saturday's wrestling action.
MUSTANG TOURNAMENT AT SHENANDOAH
Savannah (MO) took first place with 132, Omaha Skutt was the runner-up with 127 points.
East Mills finished third with 120.5 points despite not having an individual champion. Zach Biggerstaff (113), Tyler Prokop (138), Jackson Wray (152) and Brody Gordon (170) all took home runner-up finishes for the Wolverines.
Maryville's Drew Spire claimed gold at 145 pounds, St. Albert's duo of John Helton and Cael McLaren were champions at 126 and 170 respectively and Shenandoah received titles from Logan Dickerson (160) and Avery Martin (182).
KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE
Creston/O-M finished 29th out of 50 teams. Jackson Kinsella paced the Panthers with a fifth-place finish at 182. Sam Chapman finished ninth at 195.
Red Oak was paced by Justin McCunn's sixth-place finish at 160.
AT FORT DODGE
Lewis Central finished fifth as a team. The Titans were paced by Tanner Higgins' crown at 145 pounds. Sioux City East finished ninth.
WIC TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia edged Underwood by 4.5 points to repeat as conference champions behind five individual titles. The complete recap can be viewed at our local sports page.
AT RIDGE VIEW
Alta-Aurelia 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister, Kale Pevestorf
Ridge View 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister, Kale Pevestorf
Sioux City West 30 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18
CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister, Kale Pevestorf, Jacob Estrada
South Central Calhoun 78 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
CR-B Winners: Aaron McAlister
AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Atlantic-CAM took home third place in the team race with 141 points. Aybren Moore was the champion at 113, Ethan Follman won at 120 and Cale Roller claimed second at 285.
Glenwood finished seventh. Mitch Mayberry and Sully Woods took home third-place medals for the Rams at 182 and 195 respectively.
AT CARROLL
Denison-Schleswig finished seventh paced by a title from Jaxson Hildebrand at 170. Clarinda was eighth led by Cole Ridnour's runner-up at 195, Kuemper was ninth but received titles from Benjamin Schmitz (120) and Shea Parkis (138).
AT SPENCER
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 204 points in the championship effort. Noah Parmelee (120), Ty Koedam (126), Nate Curry (132), Isaac Bryan (138), Jack Gaukel (152) and Blake Liebe (170) were champions for the Warriors.
AT PELLA
Moravia's Wil Martin finished second at 120.
AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Johnson County Central took fourth at their host tournament. Southwest Iowa finished sixth and received titles from Kyle Kesterson (120), Layne Ettleman (132) and Colton Hauschild (145). East Atchison's ninth-place finish was paced by a runner-up performance from Justin Stanton (120).
AT AUBURN
Auburn finished fifth at their host tournament. The Bulldogs did have two individual titles: Trenton Ford (138) and Bayler Poston (145).
AL finished seventh. Jude Ryan, River Petry and Keelan Bailey won titles at 132, 195 and 285 respectively.
Rock Port's day was highlighted by Colten Stevens' runner-up medal at 170.
AT WAHOO
Plattsmouth finished fifth with 83 points and received a title from Caleb Laney at 145 pounds.