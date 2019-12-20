(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won the Western Iowa Conference Duals for the fifth time in six years and Bedford-Lenox claimed the team title at the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament to highlight Friday night's wrestling action in KMAland.
WIC DUALS AT AUDUBON
Logan-Magnolia claimed the tournament title with a victory over AHSTW in the finals. Underwood defeated Missouri Valley to finish third. Riverside finished fifth followed by Treynor, Tri-Center and Audubon.
The Western Iowa Conference will continue their battle for supremacy tomorrow with the individual tournament. The finals of the WIC Individual Tournament can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. Follow Trevor Maeder on Twitter @TrevMaeder96 throughout the day.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bedford-Lenox edged Martensdale-St Marys for the conference title by a mere 3.5 points. The Bullgers scored 166.5 points and received championship performances from Jake Cox (152), Drew Venteicher (170) and Devin Whipple (285). Mizael Gomez (106) and Terence Sheley (138) took home runner-up finishes in the championship performance.
Martensdale-St. Mary's received titles from Cael Cassady and Cole Cassady at 126 and 132 respectively. The Blue Devils also received runner-ups from Dominick DiCesare (138), Cale Minor (145), Sean Miklus (195), Dylan Morgan (220), Alan Allsup (285).
The Ehlen brothers: Drew and Trae gained conference titles for Mount Ayr at 106 and 138 respectively.
Other individual champions included: Nodaway Valley's Elliot Cooney (113) and Austin Wilson (160), East Union's Jarryn Stephens (120), Southeast Warren-Melcher Dallas's JT Rowe (145), Wayne's Brady Langloss (182), Central Decatur's Tegan Carson (195) and Southwest Valley's Tallen Myers (220).
KANSAS CITY STAMPEDE
Creston currently sits 30th out of 49 teams at the stacked Kansas City Stampede. Jackson Kinsella took first place in his pool at 182 pounds. Sam Chapman finished fourth in his pool at 195 pounds.
Red Oak is 43rd in the team standings. Justin McCunn won his pool at 160 pounds to pace the Tigers.
Action will resume with bracket competition tomorrow.
BATTLE OF WATERLOO
Bishop Heelan claimed 8th in their bracket at the Battle of Waterloo. The Crusaders lost to West Delaware 63-13, Lake Mills 51-12 and Waterloo West 45-33.
PLATTEVIEW TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City finished second with 131.5 team points. The Pioneers received titles from Carlos Prados (113), Gavin Bailey (220), Alfredo Valquier (285).
Platteview finished fifth as a team behind runner-up finishes from Garrett Johnson (145), Elliot Steinhoff (152), Nick Horst (182) and Jacob Rehbein (220).
Syracuse's Burton Brandt claimed gold at 170. Louisville's duo of Dylan Jones and Brady Knott claimed gold at 160 and 182 pounds respectively.