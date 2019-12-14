(KMAland) -- Red Oak brought home a team trophy from Central Decatur and Underwood is currently in the top 10 in Council Bluffs to highlight Friday's wrestling action.
COUNCIL BLUFFS CLASSIC
Underwood currently resides 10th in the team standing with 103 points after day one. Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120), Logan James (138), Nick Hamilton (145) and Blake Thomsen (152) are all into the quarterfinals for the Eagles.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 14th with four semifinalists: Nate Curry (132), Issac Bryan (138), Jack Gaukel (152), Blake Liebe (170)
Atlantic-CAM is currently 17th in the team standings and has two wrestlers in the semifinals: Aybren Moore (113) and Cael Roller (285)
Nebraska City's duo of Reid Stracke (120) and Alfredo Valquier (285) are into the semifinals along with Glenwood's Noah Clark (285)
DAN CHRISTENSEN INVITATIONAL AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Red Oak scored 182.5 points to take home gold at the Dan Christensen Invitational. The Tigers received championships from Jonathon Erp (120), Justin McCunn (160) and Carter Maynes (195). Chase Sandholm, Dawson Bond and Bruce Lukehart helped the Tigers with third place medals at 113, 126 and 170 pounds respectively.
Martensdale-St. Marys finished seventh and had one champion: Cole Cassady (132).
Mount Ayr's Trae Ehlen claimed gold at 138 pounds. The host Central Decatur was led by Tegan Carson's runner-up honors at 182 pounds
RAYMOND CENTRAL DUALS
Conestoga 60 Platteview 21
Platteview 57 Weeping Water 22
Weeping Water 42 Bishop Neumann 30
Omaha, Concordia 48 Weeping Water 36
Conestoga 56 Weeping Water 24
Raymond Central 64 Weeping Water 12