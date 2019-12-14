(KMAland) -- Treynor won another tournament, Logan-Magnolia reigned supreme in Oakland and Underwood took home some individual hardware from Council Bluffs to highlight Saturday's tournament action.
LENOX TOURNAMENT
Treynor scored 176.5 points to take the team title despite not having an individual champion. Nolan Niesen (138), Mitch Lutz (145), Chase Reber (160), Logan Young (182) and Corey Coleman (195) took home runner-up for the Cardinals.
Maryville finished second. Kade Wilmes (132), Drew Spire (152), Keiren Watkins (195) and Kort Watkins (220) were champions for the Spoofhounds.
The host Bedford-Lenox finished third as a team and received championships from Talon Reidel (138) and Drew Venteicher (170).
Nodaway Valley finished fourth and crowned three champions Elliot Cooney (113), Jaxon Christensen (126) and Austin Wilson (160). Other champions included East Unions Jarryn Stephens (120) and Sherman Hayes (145), Clarinda Academy's Josh Schmidt (285), Maysville's Blayke Kolb (182) and South Harrison's Mason Hamilton (106)
RIVERSIDE GIRLS TOURNAMENT
35 wrestlers participated in the girls' tournament portion of the Riverside Invitational. Southwest Valley's Ady Lundquist claimed goal in the 96-109 division, Atlantic's Aleigh Bean won the 124-130 bracket, Olivia Diggins won the 131-133 portion, AHSTW's Allison Baxter took gold in the 146-158 and Riverside's Iliana Yanes won the 177-250 division.
RIVERSIDE BOYS TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia claimed five individual titles and held off Papillion-La Vista South for the team title. The complete rundown from Oakland can be viewed by clicking here.
BOYS TOWN TOURNAMENT
Harlan scored 162 points and finished fourth behind Omaha Central, Bennington and Beatrice. The Cyclones' lone champion came courtesy of Carter Bendorf at 182 pounds.
COUNCIL BLUFFS CLASSIC
Nationally ranked Liberty won the talent-packed tournament with 565.5 points. Underwood was the highest finishing KMAland school with an eighth-place finish. Gable Porter (106) and Nick Hamilton (145) claimed golds. Stevie Barnes (120) finished third, Logan James (138) was fourth and Blake Thomsen finished fifth (152).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished 14th as a team. Jack Gaukel led the Warriors with a third-place finish at 152 pounds.
Atlantic-CAM finished 22nd as a team. Cale Roller (285) reached the semifinals and finished fourth.
SIBLEY-OCHEYDAN TOURNAMENT
Sioux City West finished sixth with 108 points. Blake Hensen finished second at 113.
KNOXVILLE TOURNAMENT
Moravia's Dalton Ervin and Wil Martin took home runner-up honors at 106 and 120 pounds respectively.
POLO (MO) DUALS TOURNAMENT
North Andrew 21 Polo 18
NA Winners: Dawson Fisher, Jaclyn Riedinger, Coby Etheridge, Aiden Miller
Rock Port 24 Polo 18
RP Winners: Gabe Abbott, Colten Stevens, Caleb Lucas, Trulin Pankau
CRETE (NE) TOURNAMENT
Syracuse's Burton Brandt and Zachary Burr were runner-ups at 170 and 285 pounds respectively.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (NE) TOURNAMENT
Louisville's Brady Knott (182) claimed a champion in the Lions' ninth-place finish.
SABETHA (KS) DUAL TOURNAMENT
Auburn 66 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steiner 12
Auburn Winners: Drew Keller, Wyatt Rowell, Noah Sealock, Austin Youngquist, Trent Hall, Harley Drier, James Armstrong, Tye Ommert, Aeden Drier, Trenton Ford, Baylor Poston