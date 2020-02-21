(KMAland) -- Burton Brandt of Syracuse and Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave will both wrestle for state championships tomorrow in Nebraska. Check out the rest of the day two results from Missouri and Nebraska area wrestlers below.
CLASS 1 MISSOURI
North Andrew
113 lbs — Dawson Fansher won by fall (Quarterfinal); lost by decision (Semifinal)
170 lbs — Coby Etheridge lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
CLASS 2 MISSOURI
Maryville
170 lbs — Gaven Gray-Walker won by fall (Quarterfinal); lost by fall (Semifinal)
195 lbs — Keiren Watkins lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
CLASS B NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood
106 lbs — Blaine Christo won by fall (Cons. Round 1); won by fall (Cons. Round 2) lost by decision (Cons. Round 3)
220 lbs — Jacob Ludwig won by fall (Cons. Round 1); won by sudden victory (Cons. Round 2); lost by major decision (Cons. Round 3)
Auburn
138 lbs — Trenton Ford lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)
Nebraska City
113 lbs — Carlos Prados won by fall (Cons. Round 2); lost by fall (Cons. Round 3)
160 lbs — Chance Sjulin lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
220 lbs — Gavin Bailey won by forfeit (Cons. Round 1); lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
285 lbs — Alfredo Valquier lost by fall (semifinal)
Plattsmouth
126 lbs — Dominic Cherek lost by major decision (Cons. Round 2)
145 lbs — Caleb Laney lost by decision (Cons. Round 2)
152 lbs — Josh Colgrove won by decision (Cons. Round 2); lost by decision (Cons. Round 3)
CLASS C NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central
132 lbs — Caleb Eggleston won by fall (Cons. Round 1); lost by decision (Cons. Round 2)
145 lbs — Levi Dorsey won by decision (Cons. Round 2); lost by decision (Cons. Round 3)
152 lbs — Joseph Rodriguez lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)
285 lbs — Aldo Reyes lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)
Louisville
120 lbs — Brock Hudson won by fall (Cons. Round 1); lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
160 lbs — Dylan Jones lost by decision (Semifinal)
182 lbs — Brady Knott lost by decision (Semifinal)
Syracuse
106 lbs — Barret Brandt lost by decision (Semifinal)
113 lbs — Spencer Bridgmon won by decision (Cons. Round 2); won by sudden victory (Cons. Round 3)
145 lbs — Owen Wander lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)
170 lbs — Burton Brandt won by decision (Semifinal)
285 lbs — Zachary Burr lost by fall (Cons. Round 1)
CLASS D NEBRASKA
Weeping Water
132 lbs — Nolan Blevins lost by fall (Semifinal)
152 lbs — Jason Burch lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)
182 lbs — Kole Brack lost by major decision (Cons. Round 1)
220 lbs — Trenton Baier won by fall (Cons. Round 2); lost by fall (Cons. Round 3)
285 lbs - Marcus Cave won by fall (Semifinal)