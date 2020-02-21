High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Burton Brandt of Syracuse and Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave will both wrestle for state championships tomorrow in Nebraska. Check out the rest of the day two results from Missouri and Nebraska area wrestlers below.

CLASS 1 MISSOURI

North Andrew 

113 lbs — Dawson Fansher won by fall (Quarterfinal); lost by decision (Semifinal)

170 lbs — Coby Etheridge lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)

CLASS 2 MISSOURI

Maryville 

170 lbs — Gaven Gray-Walker won by fall (Quarterfinal); lost by fall (Semifinal)

195 lbs — Keiren Watkins lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)

CLASS B NEBRASKA

Ashland-Greenwood 

106 lbs — Blaine Christo won by fall (Cons. Round 1); won by fall (Cons. Round 2) lost by decision (Cons. Round 3)

220 lbs — Jacob Ludwig won by fall (Cons. Round 1); won by sudden victory (Cons. Round 2); lost by major decision (Cons. Round 3)

Auburn 

138 lbs — Trenton Ford lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)

Nebraska City 

113 lbs — Carlos Prados won by fall (Cons. Round 2); lost by fall (Cons. Round 3)

160 lbs — Chance Sjulin lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)

220 lbs — Gavin Bailey won by forfeit (Cons. Round 1); lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)

285 lbs — Alfredo Valquier lost by fall (semifinal)

Plattsmouth 

126 lbs — Dominic Cherek lost by major decision (Cons. Round 2)

145 lbs — Caleb Laney lost by decision (Cons. Round 2)

152 lbs — Josh Colgrove won by decision (Cons. Round 2); lost by decision (Cons. Round 3)

CLASS C NEBRASKA

Johnson County Central 

132 lbs — Caleb Eggleston won by fall (Cons. Round 1); lost by decision (Cons. Round 2)

145 lbs — Levi Dorsey won by decision (Cons. Round 2); lost by decision (Cons. Round 3)

152 lbs — Joseph Rodriguez lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)

285 lbs — Aldo Reyes lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)

Louisville 

120 lbs — Brock Hudson won by fall (Cons. Round 1); lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)

160 lbs — Dylan Jones lost by decision (Semifinal)

182 lbs — Brady Knott lost by decision (Semifinal)

Syracuse 

106 lbs — Barret Brandt lost by decision (Semifinal)

113 lbs — Spencer Bridgmon won by decision (Cons. Round 2); won by sudden victory (Cons. Round 3)

145 lbs — Owen Wander lost by decision (Cons. Round 1)

170 lbs — Burton Brandt won by decision (Semifinal)

285 lbs — Zachary Burr lost by fall (Cons. Round 1)

CLASS D NEBRASKA

Weeping Water

132 lbs — Nolan Blevins lost by fall (Semifinal)

152 lbs — Jason Burch lost by fall (Cons. Round 2)

182 lbs — Kole Brack lost by major decision (Cons. Round 1)

220 lbs — Trenton Baier won by fall (Cons. Round 2); lost by fall (Cons. Round 3)

285 lbs - Marcus Cave won by fall (Semifinal)