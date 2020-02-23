High School Wrestling

(KMAland) -- Weeping Water state champion Marcus Cave was among 10 KMAlanders that won state medals on Saturday between the Missouri and Nebraska state wrestling tournaments.

CLASS 1 MISSOURI

North Andrew 

113 lbs — Dawson Fansher won by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by major decision (3rd Place)

CLASS 2 MISSOURI

Maryville 

170 lbs — Gaven Gray-Walker lost by major decision (Cons Semifinal); won by decision (5th Place)

CLASS B NEBRASKA

Nebraska City 

285 lbs — Alfredo Valquier lost by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by tech fall (5th Place)

CLASS C NEBRASKA

Louisville 

160 lbs — Dylan Jones won by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by fall (3rd Place)

182 lbs — Brady Knott won in sudden victory (Cons Semifinal); lost by decision (3rd Place)

Syracuse 

106 lbs — Barret Brandt won by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by fall (3rd Place)

113 lbs — Spencer Bridgmon lost by fall (Cons Semifinal); lost by decision (5th Place)

170 lbs — Burton Brandt lost by decision (1st Place)

CLASS D NEBRASKA

Weeping Water

132 lbs — Nolan Blevins won by major decision (Cons Semifinal); won by fall (3rd Place)

285 lbs - Marcus Cave won in tiebreaker 1 (1st Place)