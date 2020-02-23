(KMAland) -- Weeping Water state champion Marcus Cave was among 10 KMAlanders that won state medals on Saturday between the Missouri and Nebraska state wrestling tournaments.
CLASS 1 MISSOURI
North Andrew
113 lbs — Dawson Fansher won by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by major decision (3rd Place)
CLASS 2 MISSOURI
Maryville
170 lbs — Gaven Gray-Walker lost by major decision (Cons Semifinal); won by decision (5th Place)
CLASS B NEBRASKA
Nebraska City
285 lbs — Alfredo Valquier lost by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by tech fall (5th Place)
CLASS C NEBRASKA
Louisville
160 lbs — Dylan Jones won by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by fall (3rd Place)
182 lbs — Brady Knott won in sudden victory (Cons Semifinal); lost by decision (3rd Place)
Syracuse
106 lbs — Barret Brandt won by fall (Cons Semifinal); won by fall (3rd Place)
113 lbs — Spencer Bridgmon lost by fall (Cons Semifinal); lost by decision (5th Place)
170 lbs — Burton Brandt lost by decision (1st Place)
CLASS D NEBRASKA
Weeping Water
132 lbs — Nolan Blevins won by major decision (Cons Semifinal); won by fall (3rd Place)
285 lbs - Marcus Cave won in tiebreaker 1 (1st Place)