(Corning) -- Winterset sits atop the team standings after day one of the 65th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament.
The Huskies scored 91 points and advanced seven wrestlers into the semifinals. Red Oak is currently second with 70.5 points and six semifinalists. Creston-OM is close behind in third followed by Atlantic, Tri-Center, Mount Ayr, Panorama, Clarinda, Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley.
KMA Sports will be on hand in Corning Saturday. Follow @TrevMaeder96 on Twitter throughout the day for updates. The finals of the tournament can also be heard on KMA 960. The complete list of team scores and semifinalists can be viewed below.
Semifinalists
106: John Schroder (Riverside), Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr), Easton O'Brien (Atlantic), Justin Parsons (Creston/OM)
113: Jace Rose (Red Oak), Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), Aybren Moore (Atlantic), Chase Sandholm (Red Oak)
120: Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr), Connor Atkisson (Tri-Center), Ethan Follman (Atlantic), Johnathon Erp (Red Oak)
126: Joe Weaver (Atlantic), Seth Danker (ACGC), Dawson Bond (Red Oak), Keegan Jensen (Winterset)
132: Gunnar Larsen (ACGC), Garon Wurster (Atlantic-CAM), Jaxson Bell (Atlantic), Kale Downey (Clarinda)
138: Kruise Kiburz (Winterset), Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr), Tyler Prokop (East Mills), Kaden Bolton (Creston-OM)
145: Jack West (Winterset), Emry Colby (Panorama), Keaton Street (Mount Ayr), Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
152: Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama), Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic), Jackson Wray (East Mills), Tyler Brown (Winterset)
160: Justin McCunn (Red Oak), Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley), Kael Forsyth (Winterset), Drake Anderson (Missouri Valley)
170: Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox), Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center), Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak), Cole Ridnour (Clarinda)
182: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM), Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley), Gaven Heim (Tri-Center), Jakob Childs (Clarinda)
195: Carter Maynes (Red Oak), Tegan Carson (Central Decatur), Sam Chapman (Creston-OM), Kade Forsyth (Winterset)
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda), Jory Christensen (Nodaway Valley), Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), Jake Smith (Clarke)
285: Cale Roller (Atlantic), Dugan Tolley (Winterset), Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox), Alex Ausdemore (Tri-Center)
Team Scores
1. Winterset (91)
2. Red Oak (70.5)
3. Creston/OM (70)
4. Atlantic (67.5)
5. Tri-Center (47.5)
6. Mount Ayr (47)
7. Panorama (42.5)
8. Clarinda (41)
9. Missouri Valley (41)
10. Nodaway Valley (36)
11. East Mills (33)
12. Riverside (32.5)
13. ACGC (29)
14. Bedford-Lenox (29)
15. Central Decatur (24)
16. Clarke (19)
17. Southwest Iowa (16)
18. Southwest Valley (12)
19. Wayne (11)
20. Griswold (4)
21. Clarinda Academy (0)
AT OABCIG
Sergeant Bluff-Luton currently sits in fourth after day one of the Herb Irgens Invitational. Audubon and Woodbine are 24th and 25th respectively.