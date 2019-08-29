(KMAland) -- KMAland cross country results from Heelan, Collins-Maxwell and Auburn in the Thursday night XC recap.
Heelan Invitational
Sioux City East’s girls and Sergeant Bluff-LUton’s boys won team championship at the Heelan Invitational on Thursday.
East had four of the top five and five of the top 10 runners in scoring 23 points to win the girl’s title. Heelan had 53 in second while Sergeant Bluff-Luton placed third with 58. Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson had 82 and West Monona scored 161 in fifth.
The individual title went to Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs, who ran an 18:34.70 to edge past Amber Aesoph of Bishop Heelan (18:40.86). Karlee Phillips, Sydney Helt and Katie Lammers - all from Sioux City East - rounded out the top five.
Sophia Karras and Leila Laureano were sixths and eighth, respectively, while Jada Newberg of Heelan took ninth and East’s Olivia Barnes was 10th. View complete results from the girl’s race below.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 46 points to win the boy’s championship ahead of Sioux City East’s 56. South Sioux City (64), Siouxland Christian (85) and Bishop Heelan (97) rounded out the top five.
Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian won the individual championship while Sioux City East’s Dylan Nation and Ryan Campbell were second and third, respectively. Carlos Rodriguez of SBL was fifth. Helean’s John Greer came in seventh, and SBL placed Nick Muller eighth and Bryan Isaac 10th.
View complete results from the boy’s meet below.
Collins-Maxwell Invitational
The Collins-Maxwell girls and boys won their home meets on Thursday. The Twin Cedars girls placed second while Martensdale-St. Marys had 145 points in seventh.
Twin Cedars freshman Rylee Dunkin placed second while her teammate and senior Mikayla Hogue was sixth. Martensdale-St. Marys senior Skylry Stewart added a 10th-place run.
View complete results from the meet linked here.
https://www.iowarunjumpthrow.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Collins-Maxwell-8-29.pdf
Auburn Invitational
The Auburn girls and Nebraska City boys won team championships at the Auburn Invitational.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott and James Kearney of Nebraska City ran to individual titles on the evening.
Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald, Nebraska City’s Chloe Schaulis, Auburn’s Faith Allgood and Mazey McCullough of Falls City made up the rest of the top five in the girl’s race.
Auburn, which had 34 points and four of the top 14 scorers, had the sixth-place finisher in Kyra Becker. Falls City’s Brenna Leyden was seventh, and Louisville’s Mira Fosmer, Hailey Teller and Amyra Moxey rounded out the top 10.
Falls City had 36 points in second while Louisville was third with 39, Conestoga had 65 and Nebraska City ended up with 66.
In the boy’s race, Nebraska City had two of the top six scorers with 32 points. Falls City placed two in the top five and took second with 42, and Auburn had three in the top 15 with 51. Conestoga was fourth with 54, and Louisville had 80 in fifth.
After Kearney, Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes was second, Auburn’s Hayden Hall was third and Eli Bottom and Jared Hawley of Falls City took fourth and fifth, respectively. Eli Davis of Nebraska City came in sixth, and Louisville’s Scott Blumer was seventh. Logan Barras of Johnson County Central and Conestoga’s Ben and Jack Welch rounded out the top 10.
View the complete results from the below.