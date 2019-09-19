(KMAland) -- Big nights in KMAland XC for Braelyn Baker, Noah Jorgenson, Rylee Dunkin, Steven Hornberg, the Creston girls and the Central Decatur boys.
Timberwolves Invitational
The Creston girls and Central Decatur boys won team championships on Thursday at the Southwest Valley meet.
The Panthers scored 51 points to take the top spots ahead of Shenandoah and Clarinda, which two second and third with 79 points apiece. Red Oak finished with 96 in fourth, and Central Decatur put up 112 in fifth.
Creston’s Braelyn Baker won the individual championship with a time of 22:06. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was second in 23:07.20, and Paige Davis of Creston rounded out the top three with a 23:56.20.
Red Oak’s Alexa McCunn and Shenandoah’s Brenna Godfread finished the top five, and East Union’s Gabrielle Valencia, Red Oak’s Chloe DeVries, McKinna Hogan of Lenox, Shenandoah’s Christene Johnson and Clarinda’s Ashlyn Eberly were the rest of the top 10. View the complete results below.
Central Decatur won the boy’s championship with 36 points. Red Oak was second with 74 while Clarinda had 103 in third, Shenandoah finished with 106 in fourth and Creston finished with 121 in fifth.
Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson won the boy’s individual title with an 18:00.80 to finish ahead of Central Decatur’s William Gillis (18:51.50). Baylor Bergren of Red Oak, Central Decatur’s Tate Swartz and Creston’s Clayton Stafford finished out the top five.
Red Oak’s Connor Koppa, Clarinda’s Jon McCall, Central Decatur’s Vincent Carcamo, Luke Baker of Clarinda and Junior Oesch of Central Decatur finished out the top 10 in the race. View the complete results below.
Lynnville-Sully Meet
Twin Cedars freshman Rylee Dunkin won the individual championship at the Lynnville-Sully meet.
Dunkin ran a 20:04.30 to rank as one of three Sabers in the top nine. The others were Kisha Reed and Cheyanne Bruns in eighth and ninth, respectively.
In the boy’s event, Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez won the race in 17:00.60 to lead a fourth-place finish for the Warhawks. Emery Sage of Melcher-Dallas was fourth while Raton Jimenez of Southeast Warren finished 10th.
View the complete results from the race linked here.
Blair Meet
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln’s Steven Hornberg ran to an eighth-place finish at the Blair meet on Thursday. Caden Tellander ran 14th for the Lynx, which finished with 101 points in sixth place.
In the girl’s race, Platteview’s Claire Kallhoff finished 12th to lead the Trojans to 87 points and a fourth place team finish.
View the complete results from the meet below.