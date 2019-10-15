(Mound City) -- The Platte Valley girls and North-West Nodaway boys won team championships at the 275 Conference meet on Monday.
Platte Valley was the only team able to post a team score on the girl's side, so they finished with 15 points. Andrea Riley was fourth, Layla Wolf placed sixth and Jessica Davis and Seirra Wiederholt ran eighth and ninth, respectively, for PV.
Mound City's Sianna Meadows won the individual championship, finishing with a winning time of 21:36.87. Rock Port's Aubrey Watkins and Rebecka Lucas were second and third, respectively, and South Holt's Makayla Bohart placed fifth.
Others in the top 10 included Osborn's Trista Riley (7th) and Brionna Frans (10th).
In the boy's race, North-West Nodaway had 32 points, led by an individual championship from Tyler Blay. Blay ran a 17:26.03 to finish nearly 30 seconds ahead of second place Lane Zembles of Mound City. South Holt's Dawson Fansher was third.
NWN also placed Duke Ingraham fourth, Preston Bateman seventh and Wyatt Ingraham 10th.
East Atchison placed second in the team race with 46 points, led by Jordan Graf and Hunter Bennett in fifth and sixth, and Mound City scored 57 points in third. The Panthers also had Lane Flint in ninth place.
Rock Port was fourth with 75 points, as Remington Stoner was an eighth-place finisher.
View the complete results from the meet below.