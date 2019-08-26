(Granger) -- The cross country season got started at Jester Park in Granger on Monday evening.
The West Marshall girls and Saydel boys were the winners of the Woodward-Granger Invitational. West Marshall had 28 points, and Saydel scored 55 to win their respective team titles.
In the individual race, Katie Donaldson of Clarke and Baxter’s Logan Berg won championships.
Coon Rapids-Bayard sophomore Brynn Bass placed 11th in the girl’s race to lead the Crusaders, which could not post a team score in either race. In the boy’s race, Colby Heithoff took 10th place.
View the complete girl’s results here and the boy’s results here.