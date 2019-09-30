(Orient) -- The Creston girls and Nodaway Valley boys were team champions at Orient-Macksburg on Monday night.
Braelyn Baker ran to another win for Creston in a time of 21:19, besting Grace Slater of Audubon, who finished with a 21:53. Nodaway Valley’s Sophia Broers was third with a 22:07. Paige Davis and Riley DeGonia - both of Creston - rounded out the top five.
Hannah Thygesen of Audubon, Gabrielle Valencia from East Union, Orient-Macksburg’s Christa Cass, Mallory Kuhns of Nodaway Valley and Bedford’s Hayleigh Vinzant were the rest of the top 10 - in order.
The Panthers had 36 points in the win. Nodaway Valley was second with 77, and Exira/EHK finished third with 105.
View complete girl’s results below.
The Nodaway Valley boys scored 20 points to cruise to the team championship. Creston was second with 71 while Bedford had 87 in third place.
Joshua Baudler led the way for the Wolverines with a 17:49 time and an individual championship. West Central Valley’s Louden Foster was next at 18:01 while the Wolverines had the next three - Toby Bower, Ben Breheny and Tyler Breheny.
Clayton Stafford of Creston was sixth, Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley took seventh and Owen Lucas of Bedford finished eighth. CAM’s Ethan Follman finished ninth while Mason Menefee of Nodaway Valley was 10th.
View complete results below.