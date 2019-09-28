(KMAland) -- The Harlan girls and Thomas Jefferson boys were big winners on Saturday in Harlan while Nodaway Valley ran with some of the best teams in the region at Wartburg.
Cyclone Invitational
(Harlan) -- The Harlan girls and Thomas Jefferson boys swept the team championships at the Cyclone Invitational in Harlan on Saturday.
Lucy Borkowski won the individual championship to lead the Cyclones to 35 points and the team win. Kaia Bieker and Abby Alberti also had big finishes with a fourth and fifth-place run.
Glenwood’s Rachel Mullennax was second while Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley took third. Lewis Central’s Haley Bach was sixth, Ryann Porth of AHSTW took seventh, Atlantic’s Ava Rush ran eighth, Tori Castle of Treynor was ninth and Emma Hughes of Glenwood rounded out the top 10.
Glenwood scored 77 points to finish second in the girl’s team race, and AHSTW ended the day with 110 points in third.
Thomas Jefferson’s Wimach Gilo was the individual champion and was joined in the top five by Juan Martinez (3rd) and Aidan Booton (5th). The Yellow Jackets’ winning score was 54.
Atlantic was second with 94 points, led by Craig Becker’s fourth-place finish. Harlan had 121 points in third and were led by Trey Gross’ eighth-place run. Connor Lancial of Lewis Central was sixth, and the Titans took fourth with 137 points.
St. Albert had a fifth-place team finish with 147 points. Bennett Heisterkamp led the charge for the Falcons with a runner-up finish. Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren was ninth and Sam McIntyre of Glenwood took 10th in the race.
View the complete results linked here.
Steve Johnson Invitational
(Waverly) -- Sioux City North’s boys won the Steve Johnson Invitational on Saturday at Wartburg.
The Stars scored 54 points to edge past Cedar Falls’ 55. Nodaway Valley had 234 points in eighth place. Jaysen Bouwers of Sioux City North had an impressive individual championship and was joined by two others in the top eight.
Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler had a strong ninth-place finish in the boy’s individual race.
On the girl’s side, Sioux City North was sixth while Nodaway Valley took 15th. Wolverines juniors Sophia Broers finished 20th in the race.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.