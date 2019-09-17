(KMAland) -- The Lo-Ma, Harlan and Sioux City East girls and St. Albert boys were winners in KMAland cross country action on Tuesday.
AHSTW Meet
The Logan-Magnolia girls and St. Albert boys won team championships on Tuesday in Avoca.
Taylor Sporrer and Courtney Sporrer finished 1-2 to lead the way for the Panthers, which scored 24 points to win the meet. AHSTW had 46 in second while Treynor had 63 in third and Exira/EHK had 98 points in fourth.
Audubon’s Grace Slater placed third while Tori Castle of Treynor and Violet Lapke of Logan-Magnolia rounded out the top five. Hannah Thygesen of Audubon was sixth while AHSTW’s Julia Kock and Jade Dramen were seventh and eighth.
Carly McKeever of St. Albert was ninth in the race, and Underwood freshman Jordyn Reimer placed 10th to round out the top 10.
In the boy’s race, Bennett Heisterkamp won the individual championship and was one of four in the top 10 as the Falcons scored a meet-low 38 points. Treynor was second with 47, IKM-Manning took third with 76, Woodbine had 103 in fourth and Riverside was fifth with 114.
Derrick Thompson of Treynor finished second to Heisterkamp, and IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer was third. Ryan Hughes of St. Albert and Treynor’s Cole Dooley were other members of the top five.
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie and Hadyn Piskorski finished sixth and 10th, respectively, while Treynor’s Ryan Konz took seventh, Ben Schroder of Riverside ran eighth and Tarick Rowe of Logan-Magnolia was ninth.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Storm Lake Meet
The Harlan girls picked up an impressive win at Storm Lake on Tuesday, scoring 35 points behind five of the top 12 runners.
Lucy Borkowski was a second-place finisher, running just over 10 seconds behind first-place Elisa Fisher of Spencer. Liv Freund, Kaia Bieker, Abby Alberti and Abi Albertson finished sixth, seventh, eighth and 12th, respectively. Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller also had a strong finish in fifth place.
On the boy’s side, Denison-Schleswig scored 163 points to place fifth. Harlan was sixth with 174 points. The highest individual finish from the area was from Harlan’s Brennon Munch, who took 14th, and finished one ahead of Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores.
View the complete results linked here.
WDM Valley Meet
Thomas Jefferson’s Wimach Gilo was the high KMAland finisher on Tuesday, placing third with a time of 16:54.00. Gabriel Vicker of Ankeny Centennial won the championship in 16:49.30.
Lewis Central also had a strong finish from Connor Lancial in 12th place. Ames won the team title with 72 points. Lewis Central had 221 in eighth, and Thomas Jefferson placed ninth with 226.
On the girl’s side, the high finisher was Haley Bach of Lewis Central. The junior placed 15th in 22:21.80. The champion was freshman Emily Naughton of Indianola in 20:02.600. The team championship went to Ankeny Centennial with 25 points.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Woodbury Central Meet
The Sioux City East girls and Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys were team champions at Woodbury Central on Tuesday.
Kaia Downs of Sioux City East was the individual champion in 18:42.05 while Amber Aesoph of Bishop Heelan Catholic took second. Karlee Philips and Sydney Helt of Sioux City East were third and fourth, and Sophia Karras of Sergeant Bluff-Luton came in fifth.
Heelan’s Jada Newberg and Grace Mahaney were also in the top 10, placing sixth and 10th, respectively.
On the boy’s side, Sioux City East’s Dylan Nation was the high finisher from a KMAland conference, placing fourth. Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carlos Rodriguez was fifth in the race, and his teammate Bryan Isaac ran eighth.
Heelan’s Cole Satterwhite was the ninth-place finisher, and Sioux City’s Ryan Campbell rounded out the top 10.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Oskaloosa Meet
The Twin Cedars girls scored 182 points to finish fifth at the Oskaloosa Invitational on Tuesday.
Rylee Dunkin took third to lead the Sabers, finishing in a time of 20:53.60.
View the complete results linked here.