(Missouri Valley) -- Logan-Magnolia’s girls and Woodbine’s boys swept the titles in Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Courtney Sporrer took the girl’s individual championship for the Panthers with a winning time of 20:48.40. Sporrer was followed by sister Taylor and teammate Kylie Morrison.
AHSTW landed in the next five spots - Ryann Portch, Julia Kock, Chloe Falkena, Jade Draman and Holly Hoepner. Riverside’s Maggie Boruff ran ninth, and Mya Moss of Logan-Magnolia finish in 10th.
Erica Nolting and Marissa Brenden of Logan-Magnolia finished 11th and 13th, respectively, while Bre Boruff of Missouri Valley came in 12th. West Harrison’s Sage Wallis and Katie Gore were 14th and 15th.
Lo-Ma had 15 points to win the meet while AHSTW finished with 22 in second and West Harrison was third with 58.
On the boy’s side, Adam Sherer ran to the championship with a time of 18:43.70. Riverside’s Dennis Pilling was about six seconds behind Sherer in second place. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan, Logan-Magnolia’s Kaleb King and Nate Wright of Woodbine rounded out the top five.
East Mills’ Jerett Jentzsch came in sixth and was followed in the top 10 by Mason Wichman of Riverside, Woodbine’s Aidan Carmody and Payton Bush and Missouri Valley’s Will Gutzmer.
Conrad Schafer of Woodbine, Riverside’s Ben Schroder, Ethan Savala of Missouri Valley, Ethan Hanigan from Boyer Valley and Logan-Magnolia’s Hunter Allen ran 11th through 15th.
Woodbine had 23 points to win the boy’s team title while Riverside was second with 38. Boyer Valley took third with 56, one point ahead of Missouri Valley’s 57. Logan-Magnolia had 70 points in fifth.
View the complete results from the meet below.