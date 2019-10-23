(KMAland) -- The Maryville boys and junior Garrett Dumke won Midland Empire Conference championships on Tuesday.
Dumke ran an 18:16.30 to take the conference title while Jag Galapin, Cale Sterling and Chase Sims placed fourth, sixth and eighth, respectively.
The Hounds had 28 points total with Zachary Kizer adding a 14th-place run. Savannah finished second with 42, St. Pius X had 83 and Cameron finished with 92.
The Maryville girls scored 81 points to finish in fourth place. St. Pius X won the championship with 27 points. Chillicothe had 62 in second and Cameron had 64 in third.
Laura Feuerbacher placed eighth to lead the way for the Spoofhounds in the girl’s race. Brooklynn Hultman was 14th, Amy Feuerbacher ran 16th and Gracen Arnold was 18th.
