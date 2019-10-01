(Osceola) -- The Mount Ayr boys and girls were both third at the Clarke Invitational on Tuesday.
The Raiderettes had 86 points to finish behind Davis County (25 points) and Van Meter (49 points). Central Decatur and Southwest Valley went fourth and fifth with 124 apiece.
The highest finisher from the area was Mount Ayr junior Makayla Jones, who finished in 10th place. View the complete results below.
Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez won the boy’s individual championship while Isaac Timmerman of Mount Ayr placed fourth to lead the Raiders’ third-place finish. Central Decatur’s Tate Swartz rounded out the top five in fifth.
Swartz’s teammate Tyson McDole ran sixth, RC Hicks of Wayne was eighth and Levi Henry of Mount Ayr finished in 10th.
Mount Ayr had 106 points to finish behind champion Davis County (64 points) and Van Meter (75). Central Decatur and Southeast Warren were fourth and fifth.
View the complete boy’s results below.