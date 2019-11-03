(KMAland) -- North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger and North-West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay won district championships on Saturday at Platte Ridge Park to advance on to the Class 1 Missouri state meet.
Additionally, Maryville scored 43 points to finish second and advance to the Class 3 state meet. Smithville also scored 43 points, but they had the faster sixth runner to take the district title.
Here’s a look at the individual qualifiers from the area in Class 1 and 3:
CLASS 1 GIRLS
1. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (21:08.80)
2. Sienna Meadows, Mound City (21:16.30)
4. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (21:54.50)
6. Malena Briner, North Andrew (22:39.00)
11. Rebekah Lucas, Rock Port (23:05.80)
14. Makayla Bohart, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (23:23.50)
CLASS 1 BOYS
1. Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway (17:22.10)
3. Dawson Fansher, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (18:06.60)
4. Lane Zembles, Mound City (18:15.80)
5. Duke Ingraham, North-West Nodaway (18:39.70)
13. Jordan Graf, East Atchison (19:54.90)
14. Preston Bateman, North-West Nodaway (20:07.60)
CLASS 1 GIRLS
15. Laura Feuerbacher, Maryville (22:21.00)
CLASS 1 BOYS
3. Garrett Dumke, Maryville (17:27.40)
6. Jag Galapin, Maryville (17:52.30)
10. Cale Sterling, Maryville (18:02.70)
12. Chase Sims, Maryville (18:08.30)
View complete results linked here.