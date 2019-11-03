MSHSAA.jpg
(KMAland) -- North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger and North-West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay won district championships on Saturday at Platte Ridge Park to advance on to the Class 1 Missouri state meet.

Additionally, Maryville scored 43 points to finish second and advance to the Class 3 state meet. Smithville also scored 43 points, but they had the faster sixth runner to take the district title. 

Here’s a look at the individual qualifiers from the area in Class 1 and 3:

CLASS 1 GIRLS 

1. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (21:08.80)

2. Sienna Meadows, Mound City (21:16.30)

4. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (21:54.50)

6. Malena Briner, North Andrew (22:39.00)

11. Rebekah Lucas, Rock Port (23:05.80)

14. Makayla Bohart, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (23:23.50)

CLASS 1 BOYS 

1. Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway (17:22.10)

3. Dawson Fansher, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (18:06.60)

4. Lane Zembles, Mound City (18:15.80)

5. Duke Ingraham, North-West Nodaway (18:39.70)

13. Jordan Graf, East Atchison (19:54.90)

14. Preston Bateman, North-West Nodaway (20:07.60)

CLASS 1 GIRLS 

15. Laura Feuerbacher, Maryville (22:21.00)

CLASS 1 BOYS 

3. Garrett Dumke, Maryville (17:27.40)

6. Jag Galapin, Maryville (17:52.30)

10. Cale Sterling, Maryville (18:02.70)

12. Chase Sims, Maryville (18:08.30)

View complete results linked here. 