(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s James Kearney and Chloe Schaulis both had top three finishes at the Douglas County West Invitational on Thursday.
Kearney ran to the championship in 17:45.32 to finish ahead of second place Ryan McArdle of Douglas County West. Noah Kubat of Arlington took third while Ralston’s Noble Valerio-Boster was fourth and Ryan Garvey of Concordia was fifth.
Douglas County West had 28 points to win the team race ahead of Ralston, Arlington, Boys Town and Cornerstone. Nebraska City was sixth with 109 points.
View complete results below.
In the girl’s race, Schaulis was third behind Douglas County West’s Maddie Wilt and Raquel Skerston of Ralston. Ralston’s Jayden Harrington and Boys Town’s Lexi Poland rounded out the top five.
Douglas County West won the girl’s title with 22 points. Ralston had 45 in second and Bellevue East was third with 62. Ashland-Greenwood had 78 in fourth, and Nebraska City was fifth with 80.
View complete results below.