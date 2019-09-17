(KMAland) -- The Nodaway Valley and Central Decatur boys were both winning teams on Monday night in cross country action.
Ballard Meet
The Nodaway Valley boys won a loaded Ballard Invitational on Monday evening.
The Wolverines had 64 points behind four runners in the top 12 and edged North Polk (71 points), Madrid (73), Humboldt (86) and Atlantic (92).
Joshua Baudler was the runner-up in the boy’s race while Ben Breheny, Toby Bower and Tyler Breheny ran 10 through 12. Atlantic’s Craig Becker came in fourth place at the meet. Evan Brummer and Brad Dennis were 14th and 15th.
On the girl’s side, Atlantic was second with 81 points behind North Polk’s 77. Humboldt was third with 119, Iowa Falls-Alden had 120 in fourth and Nodaway Valley and Creston finished fifth and sixth with 127 points each.
Creston’s Braelyn Baker was fifth to lead KMAland runners. Atlantic’s Ava Rush was the sixth-place runner. Sophia Broers was seventh in the race for the Wolverines while Reagan Weinheimer placed 11th.
Paige Davis of Creston was eighth, and Madison Botos and Pluma Pross of Atlantic ran 10th and 12th, respectively.
View complete results linked here.
Trojan Invitational (at Pleasantville)
The Central Decatur boys won the Trojan Invitational in Pleasantville on Monday evening.
The Cardinals had three runners in the top nine, led by freshmen Tate Swartz, Glenn Oesch and Tyson McDole, who finished fourth, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Central Decatur had 51 points to finish ahead of PCM’s 96 and Colfax-Mingo’s 102. Saydel and Interstate 35 rounded out the top five with 120 and 155 points, respectively.
Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren won the individual championship while Melcher-Dallas senior Emery Sage was second and Isaac Timmerman of Mount Ayr took third. Ranon Jimenez of Southeast Warren placed 10th in the race.
In the girl’s meet, J’Lyn Knutson of Melcher-Dallas was second while Mount Ayr’s Makenna Jones took ninth. PCM won the meet with 47 points. Lynnville-Sully took second with 67, and Central Decatur and Mount Ayr scored 84 and 86 to take third and fourth, respectively.
View the full results below.