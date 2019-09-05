(Stuart) -- The Nodaway Valley girls and boys cross country teams were both winners on Thursday at the West Central Valley meet in Redfield.
The boys were led by meet champion Joshua Baudler, who ran a 17:00.49 to lead the 33 Wolverine points. Toby Bower, Ben Breheny and Tyler Breheny finished fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively, for Nodaway Valley.
Kuemper Catholic was next with 63 points while Saydel had 87 in third and Greene County finished with 103 in fourth. Interstate 35, Truro finished fifth with 161.
The Knights’ Tyler Putney took third for the Knights while Jack Hagen ended up fifth and Michael Pottebaum ran eighth. Also of note, Ethan Follman of CAM was a ninth-place finisher. View complete results below.
The girl’s race proved to be very tight with Nodaway Valley edging past Panorama by a 33 to 35 margin. Greene County had 92 in third while Southwest Valley took fourth with 131 and CAM had 147 in fifth.
Grace Slater of Audubon took seconds while Sophia Broers of Nodaway Valley was third. Reagan Weinheimer was sixth for the Wolverines. Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen also had a solid run with an eight-place finish.
View the complete results below.