Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway Cross Country
 Photo by Joe Moore - J&C Photography

(KMAland) -- North-West Nodaway junior Tyler Blay ran a 16:42.90 and finished second in the Class 1 state cross country meet on Saturday.

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s Dawson Fansher added a sixth-place finish while North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger, Mound City’s Sienna Meadows and Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins were 4th, 7th and 10th, respectively, in the Class 1 girls race.

Maryville, meanwhile, scored 203 points and finished sixth in the Class 3 boys state meet.

Several other KMAland runners performed well at the state meet. View the complete results below:

CLASS 1 BOYS 

2. Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway (16:42.90)

6. Dawson Fansher, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (17:11.40)

23. Duke Ingraham, North-West Nodaway (17:38.80)

29. Lane Zembles, Mound City (17:50.60)

75. Preston Bateman, North-West Nodaway (18:52.80)

88. Jordan Graf, East Atchison (19:02.30)

CLASS 1 GIRLS 

4. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (20:12.10)

7. Sienna Meadows, Mound City (20:46.30)

10. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (21:09.60)

13. Malayna Briner, North Andrew (21:13.00)

50. Rebekah Lucas, Rock Port (22:51.90)

73. Makayla Bohart, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (23:43.70)

CLASS 3 BOYS 

27. Garrett Dumke, Maryville (16:39.50)

62. Jag Galapin, Maryville (17:20.00)

71. Chase Sims, Maryville (17:24.20)

82. Cale Sterling, Maryville (17:34.70)

110. Zachary Kizer, Maryville (17:55.40)

165. Ethan Elston, Maryville (20:12.10)

168. Carson Hall, Maryville (21:52.60)

CLASS 3 GIRLS  

125. Laura Feuerbacher, Maryville (21:54.60)

View complete results linked here.