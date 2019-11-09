(KMAland) -- North-West Nodaway junior Tyler Blay ran a 16:42.90 and finished second in the Class 1 state cross country meet on Saturday.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt’s Dawson Fansher added a sixth-place finish while North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger, Mound City’s Sienna Meadows and Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins were 4th, 7th and 10th, respectively, in the Class 1 girls race.
Maryville, meanwhile, scored 203 points and finished sixth in the Class 3 boys state meet.
Several other KMAland runners performed well at the state meet. View the complete results below:
CLASS 1 BOYS
2. Tyler Blay, North-West Nodaway (16:42.90)
6. Dawson Fansher, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (17:11.40)
23. Duke Ingraham, North-West Nodaway (17:38.80)
29. Lane Zembles, Mound City (17:50.60)
75. Preston Bateman, North-West Nodaway (18:52.80)
88. Jordan Graf, East Atchison (19:02.30)
CLASS 1 GIRLS
4. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (20:12.10)
7. Sienna Meadows, Mound City (20:46.30)
10. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (21:09.60)
13. Malayna Briner, North Andrew (21:13.00)
50. Rebekah Lucas, Rock Port (22:51.90)
73. Makayla Bohart, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (23:43.70)
CLASS 3 BOYS
27. Garrett Dumke, Maryville (16:39.50)
62. Jag Galapin, Maryville (17:20.00)
71. Chase Sims, Maryville (17:24.20)
82. Cale Sterling, Maryville (17:34.70)
110. Zachary Kizer, Maryville (17:55.40)
165. Ethan Elston, Maryville (20:12.10)
168. Carson Hall, Maryville (21:52.60)
CLASS 3 GIRLS
125. Laura Feuerbacher, Maryville (21:54.60)
View complete results linked here.