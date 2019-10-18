(KMAland) -- The Nebraska district cross country meets were held on Thursday with the Plattsmouth boys and plenty more individuals from the area advancing to state.
CLASS B DISTRICT 1
Plattsmouth scored 18 points to win the district championship and advance to the Class B state meet.
Stockton Graham won the individual championship for the Blue Devils while Kaleb Wootten was fourth, Corey Wiseman came in fifth and Samuel Campin was seventh. Caleb Davis added an 11th-place run for Plattsmouth
Nebraska City’s James Kearney was third to advance to state while Platteview’s Evan Vertuli ran ninth and Ryan Tolliver was 14th to move to state.
Girls results have not been recorded.
CLASS C DISTRICT 1
Syracuse junior Ellie Wilkinson advanced to state with a strong fourth-place finish.
Falls City’s Mazey McCullough (7th) and Auburn’s Faith Allgood (9th) also advanced to the state meet.
On the boy’s side, Falls City’s Jared Hawley nabbed a fifth-place finish to move to state. Auburn’s Hayden Hall was 11th to also move on.
CLASS D DISTRICT 1
Ashlei McDonald of Johnson County Central is on to state following a strong fourth-place run in the district meet. Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski also advanced to state with a 15th-place finish.
In the boy’s race, Logan Barras of Johnson County Central, Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes and Freeman’s Tandon Buhr and Noah Jurgens all moved on to state with finishes in 8th, 10th, 14th and 15th, respectively.