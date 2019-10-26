(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland results from the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney, Nebraska on Friday.
CLASS B GIRLS
Plattsmouth scored 155 points and finished in 11th while Platteview had 169 in 12th. Gering scored 45 points to win the meet championship, and Hastings junior Chelsey Espinosa took the individual championship.
The highest area finisher was Platteview’s Claire Kallhoff, who took 21st. Nebraska City’s Chloe Schaulis was 25th, and Madison Nelson of Plattsmouth finished 28th.
View the complete results linked here.
CLASS B BOYS
The Plattsmouth boys placed eighth with 117 points, led by an eighth-place finish from Stockton Graham. Zachary Vanbrocklin of Norris won the individual championship, and Skutt Catholic scored 27 to win the team title.
Plattsmouth’s Kaleb Wooten was 37th, Nebraska City’s James Kearney ran 38th and Samuel Campin of Plattsmouth ended up 40th.
View the complete results linked here.
CLASS C GIRLS
Conestoga’s Danie Patriot won the state championship in a time of 19:40.50 while Syracuse junior Ellie Wilkinson was a strong 14th-place finisher in the race.
Falls CIty’s Mazey McCullough ran 44th. The team title went to Booen Central/Newman Grove, which scored 44 points.
View the complete results linked here.
CLASS C BOYS
Auburn’s Hayden Hall was the high finisher in the area with a 40th-place finish. Jared Hawley of Falls City was right behind him in 41st.
Champions were Carson Noecker of Hartington and Aurora, which had 43 points on the afternoon. View the complete results linked here.
CLASS D GIRLS
Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald came home with a solid seventh-place finish on the day. Tri County’s Andie Koch was eighth.
The individual championship came from Hastings St. Cecilia freshman Alayna Vargas. Ainsworth scored 63 points to win the team title.
View the complete results linked here.
CLASS D BOYS
Tri County junior Logan Larson placed 16th in the race, and Louisville sophomore Jaxson Barnes finished in 58th.
Aquinas Catholic junior Payton Davis won gold, and the state team title went to Axtell for scoring 69 points.
View the complete results linked here.
Also of note, the Class A team champions were the Lincoln East girls and Lincoln Southwest boys. The individual titles belonged to Fremont sophomore Elli Dahl and Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star
View the Class A girls results here and the boys results here.