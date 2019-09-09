(Coon Rapids) -- The ACGC boys and AHSTW girls won team championships on Monday at the Coon Rapids-Bayard meet.
In the girl’s race, AHSTW had 17 points to win the meet. ACGC was second with 48 while CAM had 69.
Ryann Portch won the individual championship in 24:41 while teammates Julia Kock (26:14), Jade Draman (27:03) and Holly Hoepner (27:40) finished in the next three spots. Jordan Blotzer added a ninth-place run and scored seven points to round out the team scoring.
Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer placed fifth in 28:00, and Brynn Bass of Coon Rapids-Bayard finished sixth in 29:05. View complete results linked here.
In the boy’s meet, ACGC scored 24 points to win the championship. CAM was second with 50 points, and Underwood placed in third with 58.
Underwood’s Bryce Patten won the boy’s individual title with a time of 21:44 while Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Colby Heithoff was second in 22:08. ACGC ran third with Justin Reinhart while CAM’s Ethan Follman was fourth in 22:21 and Jackson Sloss of ACGC took fifth in 22:53.
ACGC had the next four runners, and Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Kegan Cilliers came in 10th to round out the top 10.
View complete results linked here.