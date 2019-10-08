(KMAland) -- Full cross country results from Perry, South Central Calhoun, Cherokee and the ECNC meet from Tuesday.
Perry Leon Fox XC Invitational
The Creston girls had a strong run in Perry at the Lenox Fox Invitational, placing third with 95 points behind Ballard (20 points) and Winterset (82 points). Denison-Schleswig placed seventh with 180 points.
The Panthers were led by junior Braelyn Baker, who placed third in the race behind a pair from Ballard. Denison-Schleswig freshman Claire Miller added a 10th place finish while Paige Davis of Creston finished 11th.
View the complete results below.
The Denison-Schleswig boys nabbed a fifth-place finish with 121 points while Creston had 227 in ninth place.
Leo Flores led the Monarchs with an eight-place run while Clayton Stafford of Creston landed in ninth.
View the complete results from the girls and boys meet below.
South Central Calhoun Meet
Tyler Putney, Jack Hagen and Michael Pottebaum of Kuemper rCatholic ran second, fifth and seventh, respectively, to lead the Knights to a second-place finish.
Kuemper scored 73 points to finish second behind Ogden’s 38 points. View the complete results from the girls meet here and the boys meet here.
Kingsley-Pierson Meet
West Harrison’s girls had 154 points at the meet to place sixth. Woodbury Central placed first with 20 points, running six in the top eight.
The high finisher for the West Harrison girls was Katie Gore, who placed 29th. View complete results below.
Cherokee Meet
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s girls scored 76 points to place third behind a pair of top four finishes. MOC-Floyd Valley had 60 points to win the girl’s meet.
The Warriors were led by Halle Brester and Chloe Black, who placed second and fourth, respectively.
In the boy’s meet, Sergeant Bluff-Luton was fourth with 103 points. MOC-Floyd Valley also won the boy’s championship with 54 points.
Carlos Rodriguez led the Warriors with a fifth-place run. Ty Shoulders placed 10th for SBL. View the complete results linked here.
East Central Nebraska Conference Meet
The Auburn girls scored 30 points to win the conference championship, scoring four in the top 15. Faith Allgood, Bethany Kiesel and Kyra Becker ran fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, to lead the iwn.
Malcolm was second with 31, Louisville finished third with 46, Conestoga added 72 in fourth and Johnson County Central was fifth with 76.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriot won the individual championship in 20:36.27. Ashlei McDonald of Johnson County Central was third while Sophie Korytowski of Louisville placed eighth and her teammate Hailey Teller took 10th. View the complete results below.
In the boy’s race, Malcolm had a perfect score of 10 to win the conference title. Auburn had 60 to take second while Conestoga also scored 60 in third. Freeman was fourth with 74, and Palmyra had a fifth-place finish with 103.
Malcolm’s John Swotek won the individual championship in 17:29.44. Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes was the highest area finisher in sixth place. Conestoga’s Ben Welch (8th), Auburn’s Triston Perry (9th) and Tandon Buhr of Freeman (10th) also ran in the top 10.
View the complete results below.