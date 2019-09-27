(KMAland) -- Here's the results from KMAland cross country.
Audubon Meet
Grace Slater of Audubon and IKM-Manning's Quentin Dreyer were winners in Audubon on Thursday evening.
Slater ran a 21:15 to win the girl's championship while Brenna Godfread was second to lead Shenandoah's team championship. Christene Johnson, Hannah Muligan and Lauryn Dukes added finishes in sixth, 11th and 12th, respectively, for the Fillies, which finished with 16 points. Exira/EHK was the only other team that could score, and they were second with 44.
Audubon also had the third-place runner - Hannah Thygesen. Jordyn Reimer of Underwood, Morgan Hanson from IKM-Manning, Orient-Macksburg's Christa Cass, IKM-Manning's Kate Sutton, Maggie Boruff of Riverside and Kaitlyn Spoelstra of IKM-Manning were others in the top 10.
Dreyer won the boy's championship in 18:21 to help the Wolves to a 40 points and a team championship. Tanner Spoelstra was seventh and Connor Keller took ninth for IKM-Manning.
Shenandoah was second with 44 points, placing five runners between eighth and 13th. Mitchell Jones, Nick Mather, Bryce McDowell, Josh Schuster and Levi Detrick were eighth, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.
Boyer Valley's Patrick Heffernan ran second overall, and Riverside's Dennis Pilling and Ben Scroder were third and fourth. Underwood's Bryce Patten finished fifth while Jackson Deist of Audubon came in sixth.
View complete results linked here.
MVAOCOU Meet
The Treynor boys ran to a team championship at MVAOCOU on Thursday.
The Cardinals had 42 points while Denison-Schleswig finished with 68 in second and Woodbine scored 77 in third.
Derrick Thompson led Treynor with a third place run while his teammates Cole Dooley, Ryan Konz and Jacob Reelfs took fifth, sixth and 12th, respectively. Woodbine's Adam Sherer was seventh in the race while Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores finshed in ninth, and Logan Dahm - also of D-S - was 11th.
The Denison-Schleswig girls were fifth with 130 team points. Woodbine's Riley Kerger was the highest area finisher with an 11th place run. Carissa Spanier of Treynor was 14th.
Click here for the MVAOCOU results.
Roland-Story Meet
Kuemper Catholic finished sixth in the boy's race at Roland-Story on Thursday. Tyler Putney was the high finisher to lead the Knights with a ninth-place finish. Michael Pottebaum placed 13th.
Nebraska City Meet
Sidney's Noah Jorgenson won an individual championship in Nebraska City on Thursday evening.
Jorgenson was followed by Nebraska City's James Kearney, Falls City's Eli Bottom and Jared Hawley and Alex Rico of Nebraska City in the top five. The rest of the top 10 came from Triston Perry of Auburn, Falls City's Everett McCullough, Nebraska City's Hayden Beccard, Auburn's Hayden Hall and Cole Jorgenson of Sidney.
Falls City won the team championship with 26 points to edge out Nebraska City's 28. Auburn had 41, Sidney finished with 50 and Omaha Northwest had 88 to finish the team top five.
Nebraska City's Chloe Schaulis was the champion in the girl's race while Mazy McCullough of Falls City took second. Faith Allgood, Bethany Kiekel and Kyra Becker of Auburn rounded out the top five.
Falls City's Brenna Leyden had a sixth-place run while Nebraska City's Elizabeth Luther was next. Falls City's Nia Crawford finished in eighth, Auburn's Alyssa Mather took ninth and Sidney's Makenna Laumann was 10th.
The team title belonged to Auburn, which scored 21 points to win the meet. Nebraska City was second with 33, and Falls City also scored 33 to finish in third. Sidney was fourth with 66.
View complete results below.
ACGC Meet
Kate Crawford of ACGC was the individual champion at her home meet on Thursday. Ryle Sloss and Kiersten Knobbe were third and fourth for ACGC, and Jorja Hoover, Alyson Embleton and Mia Ocheltree - also of ACGC - took sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively.
Lenox junior McKinna Hogan ran fifth on the night while Skylyr Stewart of Martensdale-St. Marys finihsed eighth and CAM's Whitney Holaday was ninth. ACGC had 19 points to win the meet.
ACGC's boys had eight of the top 10 in the meet. Trevin Suhr, Ben Young and Miles Kading were the top three while Justin Reinhart, Eli Kading and Kaden Thompson ran fifth through seventh. Donnie Swanson was ninth, and Jackson Sloss took 10th.
CAM's Ethan Follman finished in fourth place. The Chargers had 17 points to win the meet. Perry was next with 59, and CAM was third with 82.
PCM Meet
Twin Cedars freshman Rylee Dunkin finished third at the PCM Meet on Thursday.
Thayer Central Meet
Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald was second at the Randall Smith Meet at Thayer Central on Thursday. Tri County's Ella Crawford added a third-place finish.
Logan Larson of Tri County took fourth in the event while Johnson County Central's Logan Barras was eighth.