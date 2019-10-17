(KMAland) -- Results from the Boyer Valley, Mount Ayr and Missouri Rivers Conference meets Thursday.
Boyer Valley Meet
IKM-Manning boys and Logan-Magnolia girls were team champions at the Boyer Valley Meet. Lo-Ma's girls finished first, second and third with the trio Taylor Sporrer---who won, her sister, Courtney-who finished second and Violet Lapke--who finished third. Lo-Ma's Mya Moss, Marrissa Brenden and Eowyn Beck also finished in the top ten with respective of fifth, seventh and ninth.
IKM-Manning's Morgan Hanson was fourth. Missouri Valley's Bre Boruff finished sixth. IKM-Manning's Kate Sutton finished eighth and West Harrison's Katie Gore was 10th.
On the boys side, IKM-Manning's Quentin Dreyer claimed the gold. The Wolves' Adam Gruhn and Connor Keller also finished in the top ten with respective finishes of sixth and seventh. Lo-Ma's Tarick Rowe was the runner-up. Teammate Kaleb King finished fifth. Missouri Valley's Will Gutzmer and Ethan Savala finished eighth and ninth. Woodbine's Conrad Schafer was 10th.
Complete results can be found below.
Hawkeye Ten Meet
Lewis Central boys and Harlan girls both repeated as conference champions. Trevor Maeder has a full recap available here.
Mount Ayr Meet
Nodaway Valley girls and Maryville boys claimed the team titles at Thursday's Ron Landphair Invitational.
Nodaway Valley's Sophia Broers was the girls' champion. Teammate Reagan Weinheimer finished second. Lilly Day also placed in the top five for Nodaway Valley with a fifth place finish. East Union's Gabrielle Valencia was third. Maryville's trio of Laura Feuerbacher, Brooklynn Holtman and Gracen Arnold finished fourth, ninth and 10th respectively. Mount Ayr's Makayla Jones was seventh and Lenox's Makinna Hogan finished eighth.
Class 1A top-ranked Josh Baudler (Nodaway Valley) claimed the boys' individual title. Fifth-ranked Noah Jorgenson (Sidney) finished close behind in second. Maryville's Garrett Dumke was third. Maryville paced four runners in the top ten to claim the title, edging Nodaway Valley by six points. Chase Sims, Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling also placed in the top ten for Maryville with respective finishes of sixth, ninth and 10th. Other top 10 finishers included Southeast Warren's Randy Jiminez (4th), Central Decatur's William Gillis (5th), Mount Ayr's Isaac Timmerman (7th) and Nodaway Valley's Toby Bower (8th).
Full results from Thursday's meet can be found below.
MRC Meet
The Bishop Heelan girls and Sioux City North boys claimed team titles at the MRC Meet. Sioux City North's Jaysen Bowers and Sioux City East's Kaia Downs claimed the individual titles.
On the girls side, Bishop Heelan edged Sioux City East by just two points behind finishes from Amber Aesoph (2nd), Grace Mahaney (5th) and Jada Newburg (10th). Sioux City East also placed three other runners in the top ten, Karlee Phillips (3rd), Sydney Helt (6th), Kaylee Lammers (7th). Sioux City North's Elizabeth Jordan and Sergeant Bluff's Chloe Black also finished in the top 10 with respective finishes of fourth and ninth.
On the boys side, Sioux City North complemented Bowers' crown with three other runners in the top five, Will Lohr (2nd), Beshanena Gutema (3rd) and Gabe Nash (5th). TJ's trio of Wimach Gilo, Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez finished third, sixth and seventh respectively. AL's Caden Telander and Steven Hornberg placed eighth and 10th respectively.
View complete results below.