(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland cross country results from Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Dallas Center-Grimes, Maryville, Dakota Valley and Plattsmouth from Tuesday.
Logan-Magnolia Invitational
(Logan) -- The top-ranked Logan-Magnolia girls and Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center were both winners in Logan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Albert’s Bennett Heisterkamp and the Tri-Center boys finished as champions.
In the girl’s race, Pogge made it 3 for 3 on the season with a time of 18:07.73. AHSTW’s Ryann Portch was the runner-up in 19:16.51 to finish ahead of both Courtney and Taylor Sporrer, who came in third and fourth, respectively, with times of 19:17.85 and 19:28.03. The final spot in the top five belonged to Grace Slater, who ran a 19:41.09.
Kylie Morrison and Violet Lapke also had strong runs for Lo-Ma in sixth and seventh, respectively. The Panthers had 37 points to finish 14 ahead of Woodbury Central-Kingsley Pierson. AHSTW had 56 in third while Tri-Center scored 99 and Denison-Schleswig had 143. View the complete girl’s results below.
On the boy’s side, Tri-Center had four of the top eight with Jon Franke, Brett McGee, Caiden Bryant and Sean McGee running fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively. The top time of the night was from Heisterkamp of St. Albert, who ran a 15:27.09.
MVAOCOU’s Dylan Blake ran second in 16:36.91 while Quentin Dreyer of IKM-Manning was third in 16:52.05 before the onslaught of Trojans. Denison-Schleswig freshman Leo Flores was sixth, St. Albert freshman Collin Lillie took ninth and Logan-Magnolia freshman Tarick Rowe was 10th.
Tri-Center’s 50 points was well ahead of second-place Denison-Schleswig, which finished with 85. IKM-Manning had 89 in third, St. Albert took fourth with 98 and Missouri Valley had 154 in fifth. View the complete results from the boy’s meet below.
Treynor Invitational
(Treynor) — Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson and Tori Castle of Treynor won individual championships on Tuesday at the Treynor Invitational.
Castle had a time of 22:12.33 to lead the Cardinals to a first-place team finish with 28 points. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had 46 points and CAM finished with 50.
Sidney’s Savannah Hall was the runner-up while Exira/EHK’s Kate Hansen took third, Treynor’s Carissa Spanier came in fourth and Riverside’s Stormy Noble ended up in fifth. Other top 10 runners were Cadence Stephenson of CAM, Claire Yochum from Treynor, CAM’s Emily Plagam and Whiteny Holaday and Sidney’s Jozie Hendrickson.
While Jorgenson won the individual title in 17:37.21, it was Treynor taking the team championship with 28 points behind five of the top nine scorers. Derrick Thompson ran second in the race and was joined by Cole Dooley in fourth, Ryan Konz in sixth and Jacob Reelfs in eighth. Mason Yochum also ran 10th for the Cardinals.
Riverside was second with 68 points. The Bulldogs got a third-place run from Ben Schroder to lead the way. Sidney’s 71 was third with Cole Jorgenson nabbing a ninth-place run. CAM had 84 points in fourth, led by Ethan Follman’s fifth-place run.
Griswold’s Jayden Amend finished in seventh place to round out the top 10 runners on the night. View complete results linked here.
Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational
(Dallas Center) — The Atlantic girls and boys both had top five finishes at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational on Tuesday.
The Trojan girls had 85 points to finish behind Dallas Center-Grimes (42 points) and Norwalk (82). Creston had 176 points in eighth place.
Atlantic junior Taylor McCreedy ran second in a time of 19:26.40 behind champion Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle, who had a time of 18:49.60. Creston’s Braelyn Baker was fifth in 19:58.50 while Atlantic’s Ava Rush placed 10th in 20:23.70.
On the boy’s side, Atlantic was fifth with 104 points to finish behind champion Carlisle (52 points), Dallas Center-Grimes (62), Norwalk (67) and Des Moines Christian (100). Creston had 275 points in 10th place.
Craig Becker of Atlantic had a strong second-place finish with a 16:33.80 time. Aidan Ramsey of DCG was first in 16:26.00.
View complete results linked here.
Maryville Meet
(Maryville) — The Maryville boys won while the girls finished second at their home meet on Tuesday night.
The Spoofhounds ran first through fifth in the boy’s meet, scoring a perfect 15 points to finish well ahead of Savannah’s 57. East Buchanan had 76, Benton 99 and East Atchison 113 to round out the top five.
Garrett Dumke was the meet champion in 18:30.98 while Jag Gallatin (19:03.27), Chase Sims (19:18.75), Zach Kizer (19:44.85) and Cale Sterling (19:49.74) were the rest of the top five.
In the girl’s race, Chillicothe had four in the top six and finished with 29 points to end up three points clear of second place Maryville. Bishop LeBlond had 76 and Platte Valley finished with 89.
East Buchanan freshman Laynie Davidson won the meet in 22:49.06 while Rock Port sophomore Aubrey Watkins placed second in 22:53.11. North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger and Malayna Briner were third and fourth in 23:12.52 and 23:18.01, respectively.
The top scorer was Maryville’s Laura Feuerbacher, who placed fifth in 23:23.49. Her teammate Piper Zarbando was ninth in the race.
View the complete results linked below.
Dakota Valley Invitational
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls and boys won team titles at the Dakota Valley Invitational on Tuesday.
Only top four runners were taken for teams, and the Warriors had a perfect score in the boy’s race with 10 points. Isaac Bryan, Carlos Rodriguez, Ty Shoulders and Nick Muller all ran one through four in the race.
On the girl’s side, SBL had 27 points, including three in the top seven. Halle Brester, Sophia Karas and Chloe Black were fourth, sixth and seventh.
View the complete results linked here.
Plattsmouth Invitational
The Gretna girls and boys were team champions at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Tuesday evening.
Plattsmouth’s girls finished in sixth place while the boys were fifth. Stockton Graham had the top finish for the Blue Devils, placing fourth in the boy’s meet.
View the complete results linked here.